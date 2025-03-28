Chelsea knock out Man City to reach women’s Champions League semis

LONDON: Chelsea pulled off a stunning comeback to beat Manchester City 3-0 in the women’s Champions League quarter-finals on Thursday, overturning a two-goal first-leg deficit to secure a place in the last four with a 3-2 aggregate victory.

Chelsea, who have played City four times this month, beating them in the League Cup final and 2-1 in the Women’s Super League, set up a repeat of last year’s semi-final against holders Barcelona, who thrashed VfL Wolfsburg 6-1 on Thursday to complete a 10-2 aggregate win.

Chelsea took the lead in the 14th minute when Lucy Bronze’s shot hit the post before Sandy Baltimore pounced on the rebound to beat City goalkeeper Khiara Keating.

Sonia Bompastor’s side doubled their lead in the 38th minute when Nathalie Bjorn headed home from Baltimore’s corner and Mayra Ramirez added a third five minutes later, finishing off Lauren James’s cross.

City refused to give up after the break and looked to capitalise on Chelsea’s mistakes, with Vivianne Miedema, Mary Fowler and Kerolin all missing clear-cut chances.

It was keeper Keating, however, who denied Chelsea a fourth at Stamford Bridge, with substitute Aggie Beever-Jones’ left-foot shot saved and Johanna Rytting Kaneryd’s late effort blocked.

“We were never in doubt. We had full confidence in ourselves. We could have had way more than three goals,” Chelsea captain Millie Bright said.

“We are a new team, we are on a new journey, we are in a new era. Bring it on.”

Eight-times winners Olympique Lyonnais face Arsenal in the other semi-final, with the final on May 24 in Lisbon.