Marco Rubio voices US concerns to Turkiye after arrest of Istanbul mayor

Reuters Published 28 Mar, 2025 10:20am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MIAMI: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Thursday he expressed concern to Turkiye Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan over protests and detentions in Turkiye following the arrest of Ekrem Imamoglu, the mayor of Istanbul.

Sunday’s arrest of President Tayyip Erdogan’s biggest political rival, pending trial for graft, sparked the largest anti-government protests in a decade, prompting mass arrests nationwide.

“We’re watching, we’ve expressed concern, we don’t like to see instability like that in the governance of any country that’s such a close ally, especially,” Rubio told reporters on an airplane returning to Washington.

“We watch the same news reports everybody else sees about what’s going on. We’re certainly concerned about these protests and some of the reports.”

Turkiye main opposition party has called for protests to continue.

Erdogan, who trails Imamoglu in some polls, has dismissed the protests as a “show” and warned of legal consequences for protesters.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said 1,879 people had been detained since the protests erupted last Wednesday, with 260 jailed by courts pending trial.

Rubio and Fidan met in Washington on Tuesday as Ankara seeks warmer ties with the administration of President Donald Trump.

“I expressed concerns regarding recent arrests and protests in Turkiye,” Rubio said on X after meeting Fidan, but a Turkiye diplomatic source disputed the characterization.

“I did raise it, with the foreign minister and exactly in the words that I’m using now,” Rubio said, while adding that the United States was not going to comment on “every single” domestic political matter in Turkiye.

Trump had “a very good working relationship with Erdogan in the first administration.

They would like to restart that,“ Rubio added. “They are a NATO ally.

We would like to cooperate with them in Syria and other places.“ Widening disagreements between the two long-standing treaty allies have led to ties between the United States and Turkiye drifting away from a strategic partnership in recent years.

Former President Joe Biden’s administration kept Turkiye at arm’s length over what it saw as the fellow NATO member’s close ties with Russia.

Under Trump, who views Moscow much more favorably, Ankara hopes for a closer relationship with Washington.

Turkey escalates media crackdown over protest coverage

During his first term, Trump initially ignored advice from aides to impose sanctions on Turkiye for Ankara’s acquisition of Russian S-400 air defence missile systems in 2019. He then took the step in 2020.

That acquisition also led to Turkiye removal from the F-35 jet program, in which it was a manufacturer and buyer.

Ankara says its removal is unjust and illegal, and has demanded to rejoin, or be reimbursed for its investment in the program.

