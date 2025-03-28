No regulatory standards: NSDRA board orders closure of 392 seed cos

ISLAMABAD: The National Seed Development and Regulatory Authority (NSDRA) board of governors has ordered the closure of 392 seed companies that failed to meet regulatory standards, a move aimed at ensuring the supply of high-quality seeds across Pakistan.

During the second meeting of the NSDRA board of governors, Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain emphasised the government’s commitment to enforcing stringent quality standards in the agricultural sector.

A senior official revealed that the meeting focused on steps to improve seed quality, in line with the vision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The board members underscored that ensuring the availability of certified seeds must be a priority.

The meeting also discussed a third-party audit of seed companies, with NSDRA and the Federal Seed Certification Department (FDCD) collaborating on actions based on the audit findings.

NSDRA representatives presented an action plan, which was guided by the data from the audit.

The board unanimously agreed that decisive action was required, as per the prime minister’s directives, to enhance the quality of seed production in the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025