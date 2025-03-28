AIRLINK 173.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.26%)
Jaffar Express resumes operations

Amjad Ali Shah Published 28 Mar, 2025 05:35am

PESHAWAR: The Jaffar Express, heading from Quetta to Peshawar, which had been taken hostage by the terrorists belonging to the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) 16 days ago, has resumed its service.

The train, carrying 280 passengers, which left Peshawar for Quetta on Thursday, will reach its destination at 5:00 PM on Friday after a 34-hour-long journey.

Pakistan Railway officials said that Jaffar Express was the only train, which passed through all the four provinces.

Jaffar Express attack: 21 passengers, 4 FC personnel lost lives as security forces kill ‘all terrorists’: DG ISPR

Federal Minister Amir Muqam saw off the passengers at Peshawar railway station.

Speaking at the train departure ceremony, Muqam stated that it was a desire of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to restore the Jaffar Express service to Quetta, and now the train had commenced its journey from Peshawar.

He said PM Shehbaz and Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir were determined to ensure the security of the country. The nefarious designs of terrorists would be foiled, he added.

Amir Muqam also highlighted the determination of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the fight against terrorism, stating that the battle against the scourge of terrorism would continue until its elimination.

Terrorism was a national issue, he said, and everyone must unite to defeat it.

The federal minister criticised the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), stating the opposition party’s movements were not aimed at the development of the country and province but to seize control of Islamabad. He remarked there was no consistency in the PTI’s policies.

Muqam said the repatriation of Afghan refugees was unavoidable and it would be implemented with caution.

On March 11, the outlawed Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) blew up train tracks and held up more than 440 passengers near a remote mountain pass in the Bolan district.

After a day-long standoff, security forces killed 33 attackers and rescued the remaining passengers. Terrorists had martyred 26 people before the launch of the operation. Four security personnel embraced martyrdom during the operation.

