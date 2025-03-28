World Theatre Day: Theatre is a mirror of art and culture: CM

LAHORE: “Theatre is a mirror of art and culture,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif in her message on World Theatre Day. She added, “Theatre also reflects social values and provides awareness.” She highlighted, “In a conscious and developed society, quality theatre enjoys a dignified place.”

Madam Chief Minister said, “Punjab government is taking steps to upgrade theatre.” She added, “Steps are being taken to make theatre a source of positive and dignified entertainment.” She underscored, “Theatre will be restored and made the best medium for the promotion of art and culture.”

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “An artist fund has been established for the welfare of artists.” She added, “The welfare of art and artists is in my priorities.” She flagged, “Theatre can play a significant role in promoting Pakistan’s positive identity and cultural heritage.”

