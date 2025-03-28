AIRLINK 173.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.26%)
Mar 28, 2025

Pakistan

UHS Syndicate urges steps over increasing number of sub-standard nursing schools

Published 28 Mar, 2025

LAHORE: Expressing serious concerns over the increasing number of sub-standard nursing schools, the Syndicate of the University of Health Sciences (UHS), Lahore, has urged the government to take immediate measures to address the issue.

“If the unchecked establishment of low-quality nursing schools in urban neighbourhoods continues, the standard of nursing education will be irreparably damaged,” the UHS Syndicate noted in its 86th meeting, held here on Thursday, with the UHS vice-chancellor, Prof. Ahsan Waheed Rathore, in the chair.

Addressing the meeting, Prof. Rathore highlighted that private institutions have entered into superficial agreements with public hospitals, which led to compromising the quality of hands-on clinical training. In light of this, the Syndicate decided that new nursing colleges should not be approved unless they have their own dedicated teaching hospitals.

The meeting also resolved to formally convey these concerns to the Punjab government with the recommendation, to take up the issue with the federal government and the Pakistan Nursing Council. It also called for taking necessary legislative measures to regulate the nursing education.

Another key issue discussed was the unauthorized affiliation of certain nursing colleges with general universities, which is in violation of the UHS Ordinance. Prof. Rathore reaffirmed that such affiliations would not be permitted, as they undermine the university’s regulatory authority over nursing education.

During the meeting, the Syndicate approved the affiliation of the nursing colleges for launching new degree programs, including Al-Aleem Institute of Nursing, Lahore, Rahbar College of Nursing, Lahore and Shaukat Khanum College of Nursing Lahore.

These institutions were granted affiliation following inspections and recommendations from the UHS Affiliation Committee. Additionally, evening shifts at private nursing colleges were approved in line with the Pakistan Nursing and Midwifery Council’s decision. As part of this expansion, Saida Waheed FMH College of Nursing, Lahore, was granted 100 additional seats for evening classes. Other approved seat expansions included Al Aleem Institute of Nursing, Lahore, 110 seats, Arcturus College of Nursing, Narowal, 60 seats, Niazi College of Nursing, Sargodha, 140 seats, Sahara College of Nursing, Narowal, 70 seats, Shahida Islam Nursing College, Lodhran, 70 seats, and Sharif College of Nursing Lahore, 50 seats.

The Syndicate decided that admissions for the additional morning shift seats would be conducted immediately from the current waiting list on merit basis, while evening shift admissions would commence in the next academic session.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Dr. Zahid Pervaiz, Prof. Arshad Cheema, Prof. Nadia Naseem, Prof. Samina Kausar, Prof. Maryam Malik, Bilal Hisham and Kiran Fatima.

