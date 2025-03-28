Recovery of Noorani’s brothers: IHC seeks report from Secretary Defence

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday sought a report from the Secretary Defence regarding recovery of journalist Ahmad Noorani’s two brothers.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Raja Inaam Ameen Minhas issued the direction in a petition moved by Noorani’s mother Amina Bashir seeking recovery of Noorani’s two brothers. Noorani’s two brothers, Muhammad Saifur Rehman Haider and Muhammad Ali, went missing from their residence in the early hours of last Wednesday.

During the hearing, Inspector General (IG) of Islamabad Police Ali Nasir Rizvi informed the court that he himself supervised a special investigation team, but the missing brothers could not be found yet. He stated that all possible avenues were being explored; including geo-fencing and obtaining Call Detail Records (CDRs), but no lead had emerged so far.

The IG said that a team has been formed under the supervision of the senior superintendent of police (Operations) and the missing brothers are not present with the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) or in 27 police stations that fall within his jurisdiction.

He added that they have sought details from the IGs of provinces and IG prisons all over the country as well and they have written to the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) also. However, they have so far found no clue even after getting the nearby districts and hospitals checked by the chief commissioner.

Rizvi maintained that even no persons bearing their names have left the country and they have got check from hotline 15 as well but they also did not receive any call regarding them.

The IHC bench asked that if there was any solution for that. At this, the IG Islamabad sought time for their search, saying that they were trying their best for the missing persons’ recovery.

Advocate Imaan Mazari, representing the petitioner, raised concerns about the alleged involvement of the intelligence agencies under the Ministry of Interior. Criticising the police’s handling of the case, she questioned if the safe houses had been checked.

She asked that if they checked the ones who they had accused? Did they check the safe houses? A journalist was taken away and then he was produced by the FIA a day ago, said Mazari, referring to another case of a missing person.

The judge said that it would look further into it once the reply came on the notice sent the ministry in this regard.

Justice Minhas remarked that a response from the Ministry of Defence was now crucial. He directed the defence secretary to submit a reply at the next hearing.

The petitioner’s mother, who was present in the court, became emotional and asked: “If something happens to my sons, who will be responsible?” She requested the court to consider her situation as a mother.

The court acknowledged the gravity of the situation and deferred the hearing till after Eid-ul-Fitr, while seeking a response from the defence secretary.

