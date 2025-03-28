AIRLINK 173.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.26%)
BOP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.46%)
CNERGY 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.25%)
FCCL 46.41 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.63%)
FFL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
FLYNG 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.39%)
HUBC 146.32 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (1.64%)
HUMNL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
KOSM 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
MLCF 59.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.27%)
OGDC 232.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)
PACE 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
PAEL 47.98 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.05%)
PIAHCLA 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.7%)
POWER 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
PPL 191.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-0.94%)
PRL 36.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.46%)
PTC 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.4%)
SEARL 98.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.11%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.53%)
SYM 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.67%)
TELE 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.1%)
TRG 66.01 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.34%)
WAVESAPP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 12,644 Increased By 35.1 (0.28%)
BR30 39,387 Increased By 124.3 (0.32%)
KSE100 117,807 Increased By 34.4 (0.03%)
KSE30 36,347 Increased By 50.4 (0.14%)
Mar 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-03-28

Recovery of Noorani’s brothers: IHC seeks report from Secretary Defence

Terence J Sigamony Published 28 Mar, 2025 05:35am

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday sought a report from the Secretary Defence regarding recovery of journalist Ahmad Noorani’s two brothers.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Raja Inaam Ameen Minhas issued the direction in a petition moved by Noorani’s mother Amina Bashir seeking recovery of Noorani’s two brothers. Noorani’s two brothers, Muhammad Saifur Rehman Haider and Muhammad Ali, went missing from their residence in the early hours of last Wednesday.

During the hearing, Inspector General (IG) of Islamabad Police Ali Nasir Rizvi informed the court that he himself supervised a special investigation team, but the missing brothers could not be found yet. He stated that all possible avenues were being explored; including geo-fencing and obtaining Call Detail Records (CDRs), but no lead had emerged so far.

The IG said that a team has been formed under the supervision of the senior superintendent of police (Operations) and the missing brothers are not present with the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) or in 27 police stations that fall within his jurisdiction.

He added that they have sought details from the IGs of provinces and IG prisons all over the country as well and they have written to the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) also. However, they have so far found no clue even after getting the nearby districts and hospitals checked by the chief commissioner.

Rizvi maintained that even no persons bearing their names have left the country and they have got check from hotline 15 as well but they also did not receive any call regarding them.

The IHC bench asked that if there was any solution for that. At this, the IG Islamabad sought time for their search, saying that they were trying their best for the missing persons’ recovery.

Advocate Imaan Mazari, representing the petitioner, raised concerns about the alleged involvement of the intelligence agencies under the Ministry of Interior. Criticising the police’s handling of the case, she questioned if the safe houses had been checked.

She asked that if they checked the ones who they had accused? Did they check the safe houses? A journalist was taken away and then he was produced by the FIA a day ago, said Mazari, referring to another case of a missing person.

The judge said that it would look further into it once the reply came on the notice sent the ministry in this regard.

Justice Minhas remarked that a response from the Ministry of Defence was now crucial. He directed the defence secretary to submit a reply at the next hearing.

The petitioner’s mother, who was present in the court, became emotional and asked: “If something happens to my sons, who will be responsible?” She requested the court to consider her situation as a mother.

The court acknowledged the gravity of the situation and deferred the hearing till after Eid-ul-Fitr, while seeking a response from the defence secretary.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

IHC Islamabad High Court journalist Ahmad Noorani

Comments

200 characters

Recovery of Noorani’s brothers: IHC seeks report from Secretary Defence

SLA welcomed: PM hopes there will be no more loans

Nepra to hear Kapco’s tariff revision plea next month

Discos’ top 300 defaulters: PAC slams PD for disregarding directives

IHC suspends levy on consumption of natural gas/RLNG by CPPs

Teachers: federal cabinet restores 25pc income tax rebate

Jaffar Express resumes operations

Govt to unveil National Minerals Harmonisation Framework on April 8

2.3m bank cards leaked on dark web globally

Customs values on import of lead acid batteries revised

Merger of OSL with and into OIL approved by CCP

Read more stories