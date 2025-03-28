AIRLINK 173.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.26%)
BOP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.46%)
CNERGY 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.25%)
FCCL 46.41 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.63%)
FFL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
FLYNG 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.39%)
HUBC 146.32 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (1.64%)
HUMNL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
KOSM 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
MLCF 59.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.27%)
OGDC 232.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)
PACE 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
PAEL 47.98 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.05%)
PIAHCLA 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.7%)
POWER 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
PPL 191.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-0.94%)
PRL 36.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.46%)
PTC 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.4%)
SEARL 98.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.11%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.53%)
SYM 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.67%)
TELE 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.1%)
TRG 66.01 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.34%)
WAVESAPP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 12,644 Increased By 35.1 (0.28%)
BR30 39,387 Increased By 124.3 (0.32%)
KSE100 117,807 Increased By 34.4 (0.03%)
KSE30 36,347 Increased By 50.4 (0.14%)
Mar 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-03-28

Invest Sri Lanka Capital Market Investment Forum: Chairman SECP demonstrates Pakistan’s progressive regulatory framework

Press Release Published 28 Mar, 2025 05:35am

ISLAMABAD: Akif Saeed, Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), shared valuable perspectives as a distinguished panelist during the “Navigating Frontier Capital Markets” session.

He is leading the Pakistan’s capital market delegation at the prestigious Invest Sri Lanka Capital Market Investment Forum 2025 in Colombo.

The Chairman SECP demonstrated Pakistan’s progressive regulatory framework as the catalyst driving capital formation, optimal resource allocation, and strengthened investor confidence. He spotlighted SECP’s transformative reforms, positioning Pakistan’s resilient capital markets as South Asia’s rising investment destination.

The event served as a platform for high-impact engagements, with Pakistan’s delegation holding strategic discussions with senior representatives from Sri Lanka’s Securities and Exchange Commission and leading capital market institutions.

A landmark achievement is the signing of a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) among the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE), and Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE). This agreement will pave the way for deeper regional collaboration, knowledge sharing, and cross-border investment opportunities.

This forum underscored SECP’s pivotal role in advancing frontier markets through strategic international partnerships. By fostering connectivity between South Asia’s key financial hubs, the SECP continues to position Pakistan’s capital markets as dynamic, transparent, and increasingly attractive for global investors.

The SECP remains committed to advancing such initiatives that elevate Pakistan’s financial ecosystem while creating value for investors’ worldwide.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan SECP Akif Saeed regulatory framework Invest Sri Lanka Capital Market Investment Forum

Comments

200 characters

Invest Sri Lanka Capital Market Investment Forum: Chairman SECP demonstrates Pakistan’s progressive regulatory framework

SLA welcomed: PM hopes there will be no more loans

Nepra to hear Kapco’s tariff revision plea next month

Discos’ top 300 defaulters: PAC slams PD for disregarding directives

IHC suspends levy on consumption of natural gas/RLNG by CPPs

Teachers: federal cabinet restores 25pc income tax rebate

Jaffar Express resumes operations

Govt to unveil National Minerals Harmonisation Framework on April 8

2.3m bank cards leaked on dark web globally

Customs values on import of lead acid batteries revised

Merger of OSL with and into OIL approved by CCP

Read more stories