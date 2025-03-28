Invest Sri Lanka Capital Market Investment Forum: Chairman SECP demonstrates Pakistan’s progressive regulatory framework

ISLAMABAD: Akif Saeed, Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), shared valuable perspectives as a distinguished panelist during the “Navigating Frontier Capital Markets” session.

He is leading the Pakistan’s capital market delegation at the prestigious Invest Sri Lanka Capital Market Investment Forum 2025 in Colombo.

The Chairman SECP demonstrated Pakistan’s progressive regulatory framework as the catalyst driving capital formation, optimal resource allocation, and strengthened investor confidence. He spotlighted SECP’s transformative reforms, positioning Pakistan’s resilient capital markets as South Asia’s rising investment destination.

The event served as a platform for high-impact engagements, with Pakistan’s delegation holding strategic discussions with senior representatives from Sri Lanka’s Securities and Exchange Commission and leading capital market institutions.

A landmark achievement is the signing of a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) among the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE), and Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE). This agreement will pave the way for deeper regional collaboration, knowledge sharing, and cross-border investment opportunities.

This forum underscored SECP’s pivotal role in advancing frontier markets through strategic international partnerships. By fostering connectivity between South Asia’s key financial hubs, the SECP continues to position Pakistan’s capital markets as dynamic, transparent, and increasingly attractive for global investors.

The SECP remains committed to advancing such initiatives that elevate Pakistan’s financial ecosystem while creating value for investors’ worldwide.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025