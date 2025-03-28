‘Journalist’s physical remand’: Court issues notice to FIA

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Thursday issued notice to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on the appeal against the two-day physical remand of journalist Waheed Murad in a case registered against him under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA).

Additional sessions judge Afzal Majoka, while hearing the case, sought arguments from the FIA on the appeal filed by Murad through his lawyers.

It is pertinent to mention here that judicial magistrate Abbas Shah on March 26 granted the FIA two-day physical remand of the journalist in a case registered against him under sections 9 (glorification of an offence), 10 (cyber terrorism), 20 (malicious code), and 26 of PECA.

During the hearing, the court objected to the appeal’s admissibility. “You should go to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the magistrate’s order,” the judge said.

To this, Imaan Mazari, Murad’s lawyer said that there are judicial precedents; the appeal should be filed in the sessions court. The magistrate’s order for physical remand is not legally correct, she said.

