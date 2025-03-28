Customs officer awarded penalty for receiving Rs70m, running business

ISLAMABAD: A Customs officer (Superintendent) of Karachi was subjected to a major penalty for receiving an unexplained hefty amount of more than Rs 70 million and running a private business.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has imposed a major penalty of “Reduction from the post of Superintendent Customs (BS-16) to a lower post of Assistant (BS-15) upon Raja Jehanzeb Wahid, Superintendent (BS-16), Collectorate of Customs Appraisement (PMBQ), Karachi.

The Customs officer received an unexplained hefty amount of more than Rs 70 million. Moreover, in this regard, the FBR has issued a notification on Thursday.

According to the notification, the disciplinary proceedings under the Civil Servants (E&D) Rules, 2020 were initiated against Raja Jahanzeb Wahid, Superintendent (BS-16), Collectorate of Customs Appraisement (PMBQ), Karachi on account of his involvement in a private business and committing fraud. Accordingly, an Order of Inquiry dated 25.06.2024 along with Charge Sheet/Statement of Allegations on the charge of “misconduct” under Rule-3(b) of the rules ibid,were served upon the accused officer.

However, during course of hearing proceedings the Authority had observed that charge levelled against the accused officer was not commensurate with the gravity of offence committed by the accused officer despite the fact that the accused officer had received an unexplained hefty amount of more than Rs 70 million. Moreover, the accused officer failed to provide any justification of that amount.

Therefore, the Authority had quashed the inquiry report and ordered for de-novo inquiry proceedings.

The FBR observed that the charge of “Corruption” involving government funds was not proved or substantiated with documentary/circumstantial evidence in the inquiry report though the same was stated to be proved in the conclusion of inquiry report. However, the charge of “Misconduct” up to the extent of running private businesses without prior permission of the Competent Authority, as required under Government Servants (Conduct) Rules, 1964, was proved against the accused officer beyond any shadow of doubt.

Therefore, the Member (Admn/HR) / Authority has decided to impose a major penalty of “Reduction from the post of Superintendent Customs (BS-16) to a lower post of Assistant (BS-15) for a period of two years” upon Raja Jehanzeb Wahid, Superintendent (BS-16) under Rule 4(3)(b) of Civil Servants (E&D) Rules, 2020.

In the light of FBR’s policy “Guidelines for Performance Allowance 015” circulated (Circular No.1/2015), performance allowance of aforesaid official, is hereby stopped for one year from the date of award of this penalty, the FBR added.

