AIRLINK 173.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.26%)
BOP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.46%)
CNERGY 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.25%)
FCCL 46.41 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.63%)
FFL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
FLYNG 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.39%)
HUBC 146.32 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (1.64%)
HUMNL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
KOSM 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
MLCF 59.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.27%)
OGDC 232.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)
PACE 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
PAEL 47.98 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.05%)
PIAHCLA 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.7%)
POWER 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
PPL 191.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-0.94%)
PRL 36.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.46%)
PTC 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.4%)
SEARL 98.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.11%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.53%)
SYM 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.67%)
TELE 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.1%)
TRG 66.01 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.34%)
WAVESAPP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 12,644 Increased By 35.1 (0.28%)
BR30 39,387 Increased By 124.3 (0.32%)
KSE100 117,807 Increased By 34.4 (0.03%)
KSE30 36,347 Increased By 50.4 (0.14%)
Mar 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-03-28

Customs officer awarded penalty for receiving Rs70m, running business

Recorder Report Published 28 Mar, 2025 05:35am

ISLAMABAD: A Customs officer (Superintendent) of Karachi was subjected to a major penalty for receiving an unexplained hefty amount of more than Rs 70 million and running a private business.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has imposed a major penalty of “Reduction from the post of Superintendent Customs (BS-16) to a lower post of Assistant (BS-15) upon Raja Jehanzeb Wahid, Superintendent (BS-16), Collectorate of Customs Appraisement (PMBQ), Karachi.

The Customs officer received an unexplained hefty amount of more than Rs 70 million. Moreover, in this regard, the FBR has issued a notification on Thursday.

According to the notification, the disciplinary proceedings under the Civil Servants (E&D) Rules, 2020 were initiated against Raja Jahanzeb Wahid, Superintendent (BS-16), Collectorate of Customs Appraisement (PMBQ), Karachi on account of his involvement in a private business and committing fraud. Accordingly, an Order of Inquiry dated 25.06.2024 along with Charge Sheet/Statement of Allegations on the charge of “misconduct” under Rule-3(b) of the rules ibid,were served upon the accused officer.

However, during course of hearing proceedings the Authority had observed that charge levelled against the accused officer was not commensurate with the gravity of offence committed by the accused officer despite the fact that the accused officer had received an unexplained hefty amount of more than Rs 70 million. Moreover, the accused officer failed to provide any justification of that amount.

Therefore, the Authority had quashed the inquiry report and ordered for de-novo inquiry proceedings.

The FBR observed that the charge of “Corruption” involving government funds was not proved or substantiated with documentary/circumstantial evidence in the inquiry report though the same was stated to be proved in the conclusion of inquiry report. However, the charge of “Misconduct” up to the extent of running private businesses without prior permission of the Competent Authority, as required under Government Servants (Conduct) Rules, 1964, was proved against the accused officer beyond any shadow of doubt.

Therefore, the Member (Admn/HR) / Authority has decided to impose a major penalty of “Reduction from the post of Superintendent Customs (BS-16) to a lower post of Assistant (BS-15) for a period of two years” upon Raja Jehanzeb Wahid, Superintendent (BS-16) under Rule 4(3)(b) of Civil Servants (E&D) Rules, 2020.

In the light of FBR’s policy “Guidelines for Performance Allowance 015” circulated (Circular No.1/2015), performance allowance of aforesaid official, is hereby stopped for one year from the date of award of this penalty, the FBR added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Federal Board of Revenue FBR FBR penalty Customs officer

Comments

200 characters

Customs officer awarded penalty for receiving Rs70m, running business

SLA welcomed: PM hopes there will be no more loans

Nepra to hear Kapco’s tariff revision plea next month

Discos’ top 300 defaulters: PAC slams PD for disregarding directives

IHC suspends levy on consumption of natural gas/RLNG by CPPs

Teachers: federal cabinet restores 25pc income tax rebate

Jaffar Express resumes operations

Govt to unveil National Minerals Harmonisation Framework on April 8

2.3m bank cards leaked on dark web globally

Customs values on import of lead acid batteries revised

Merger of OSL with and into OIL approved by CCP

Read more stories