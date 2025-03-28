Punjab CM approves free travel facility for students, senior citizens and special persons

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif chaired 24th Provincial Cabinet meeting which approved the longest agenda items and took important decisions. She approved the facility of free travel for differently-abled people, senior citizens and students in Punjab. The proposal to issue transport cards for the students was reviewed in the meeting.

The chief minister directed to take effective measures to reduce the price of chicken. The meeting approved the establishment of special investigation units for sexual crimes. She directed to ensure measures to prevent rape incidents. The meeting decided in principle to build airports in Bhakkar and Bahawalnagar and funds were approved for the construction of an air strip for air ambulance service in Bhakkar district. The meeting also reviewed the proposal to start Punjab’s airline service.

The CM Punjab directed to ensure the collection of traffic challans and fines along with adopting a zero-tolerance policy for non-payment of traffic challans and fines. She also sought a plan for legal reforms. The cabinet welcomed the appointment of the new Advocate General Amjad Pervez. She said that as soon as the government came to power, a list of recommendations was submitted to her but none of the recommendations were implemented. Law officers should be appointed on 100% merit and no finger should be raised on recruitment process.

Speaking in the meeting the CM said, “One feels ashamed after hearing about the incidents of molestation and rape. Pink salt belongs to Pakistan, other countries are only benefiting by packing it. Thanks to Allah Almighty that the citizens have given a very positive response to Ramadan Nighaban Package. 25,64,000 households have received cheques for Ramadan Nighaban Package 2025. I felt pleased that the federation and other provinces followed Punjab’s Ramadan Nighaban package.”

She added, “1.5 million families will soon receive Rashan cards. We are not taking water from any province and will reply.” She directed to take strict actions to control the prices of food items during Eid-ul-Fitr adding that for the first time, prices remain under control in Ramadan, there were no queues nor any panic. She added, “I congratulate Salma Butt and the entire team for organizing the cheapest Ramadan bazaar in the last 15 years.”

The meeting approved signing an agreement with the World Bank for a grading system for students. The cabinet increased the fines for violation of the Punjab Fertilizer Control Act. Fines and punishments for violation of the Punjab Arms Ordinance to curb illegal weapons were made stricter. Fees for birth and death registration certificates were waived for one year. The meeting approved amendments to the Punjab Legal Aid Rules to ensure free legal aid to the poor and deserving persons.

The chief minister rejected the proposal to ban cultivation of two crops of rice in Punjab. The cabinet approved proposals for adjusting 664 visually impaired persons (VIPs) on daily wages and for further social inclusion of visually impaired persons (VIPs). Approval was given for creation of 3904 posts in Punjab Crime Control Department. Approval was given for allowing recruitment on ad hoc/contract basis for the new Cardiac Center of Sheikh Zayed Medical College/Hospital, Rahim Yar Khan. Approval was given for the selection committee for recruitment to key positions in Punjab Life Insurance Company (PLIC).

New recruitments were approved on vacant posts in the Specialized Unit of the Finance Department. Approval was given for the establishment of 32 new posts for the Nawaz Sharif Center of Excellence for Early Child Education, Children’s Library Complex Lahore. Approval was given for the establishment of a 2,000-strong Riot Management Police, Crime Control Department and provision of resources to the Punjab Crime Control Department to deal with riots.

The meeting approved the Transfer Policy 2024 of the Higher Education Department, the determination of the reward money by the Home Department. Approval was given for the establishment of a Small Industry Estate/Mineral Processing Unit in the Salt Range Punjab. Approval was given for the acquisition of strategic land for mining and processing of iron ore reserve in Chiniot. Approval was given for the inclusion of the project for the renovation of the infrastructure of the Spice Market from Delhi Gate to Akbari Gate in the ADP 2024-25.

Cotton Revival Plan was approved to encourage farmers and promote early cotton cultivation. The cabinet approved the extension of contracts of employees of Strategic Management Unit of Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, continuation of contracts of ADP employees of Family Welfare Centres, Community Based Family Planning Workers, extension of contracts of employees of Punjab Thalassemia and Other Genetic Diseases Prevention and Research Institute.

Enrollment of public sector testing organizations for testing services to various departments was approved. Expansion of the scope of Walled City of Lahore Authority to the entire Punjab, construction of the first phase of Eastern Waste Water Treatment Plant (33 MGD) of Faisalabad City was approved. Permission was granted to take a grant from Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) for the promotion of child healthcare in South Punjab and for pediatric specialties at Children’s Hospital Multan and a project on sustainable pasture and livestock management against land degradation in North Punjab in collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).

Approval was given to promote cooperation with the Government of Chengdu (China) and promote the ICT Hub project in Punjab. The meeting approved foreign direct investment for multi-fuel bio-refinery in Punjab, special salary allowance for employees of Punjab Probation and Parole Service. Amendments to the Punjab Police Rules 1934 regarding digitization of FIR, journal and case diary, replacement of jammer vehicles for VVIP/VIP duties and provision of rams and goats for improvement of small cattle breed were approved.

Change in the method of distribution of funds to the impecunious families under the Ramadan Nighaban Package 2025 was approved. Joint Venture Management Agreement under Corporate Agriculture Farming Scheme, reappointment of the President of Bank of Punjab, nomination of Senior/Special Judge for Anti-Corruption Courts, nomination for appointment of member in the Punjab Service Tribunal Lahore and appointment of Rector of Institute of Southern Punjab, Multan were approved.

The cabinet approved the establishment of a commission under the Punjab Charities Act 2018 and amendments to the Punjab Road Safety Authority (PRSA) Act 2023. The replacement of an educationist and a veterinary expert in the technical committee under the Punjab Livestock Breeding Act 2014 and the appointment of a member in the Punjab Labour Appellate Tribunal No II, Multan were approved. The return of the land of the Protected Forest from the Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) was approved.

The meeting approved amendments to the Punjab Legal Aid Act 2018, addition of an Appellate Tribunal to the Punjab Revenue Authority Service Rules 2017 and making registration/licensing of service providers for provincial government institutions subject to registration with the Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA). MoU between School Education Department and Asia Pacific Centre of Education for International Understanding (APCEIU), Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board (PCTB) Act 2015 against the decision of the 87th session of the Board was approved. Proposed amendments to the constitution of Sports Board Punjab, legal action under Section 7 of the Explosive Substances Act 1908 was approved. Amendments to the ToRs issued by the Standing Committee of the Cabinet on Law and Order (SCCLO) on March 14, 2024 were approved.

The meeting decided to review the impact of the policy of financial assistance to private institutions. Amendments to the Punjab Management Pay Scales (MPS) 2023, Award of Compensation Rules 1989 and the Punjab Human Capital Investment Project (PHCIP) were approved. The cabinet approved the Service Level Agreement between the Board of Revenue, Bank of Punjab and PITB regarding the e-stamping system, the reconstitution of the Board of Commissioners of the Healthcare Commission and the nomination of the Secretary Skills Development and Entrepreneurship Department as an ex-officio member in the authority.

The project “Community Empowerment and Access to Health Facilities through ‘Maryam Nawaz Health Clinic’ was approved for inclusion in the Annual Development Program (ADP) 2024-25. The cabinet approved the lease of plots and determination of rent of buildings in Garment City, Quaid-e-Azam Business Park Sheikhupura, Special Economic Zone Faisalabad and Special Economic Zone Bhalwal. The project “Community Empowerment and Access to Health Facilities through Maryam Nawaz Health Clinic” was approved for inclusion in the Annual Development Program (ADP) 2024-25.

Green Pakistan Initiative (GPI) “Lining of Watercourses in Cholistan” project was approved. Institute of Urology and Transplantation, Rawalpindi was approved for inclusion in the Annual Development Program (ADP) 2024-25, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction of General Bus Stand, Bahawalpur, Union Council Complex, Chillianwala in District Mandi Bahauddin was approved for inclusion in the ADP 2024-25. The meeting approved a new development project in District Gujrat was approved for inclusion in the ADP 2024-25.

The meeting approved the name and estimated cost of GS No. 2423 scheme in the Annual Development Program. Renaming of Cholistan Canal and System to “Mahfooz Shaheed Canal and System” was approved. Under the disaster management plan for hilly areas of Murree and Kahuta, the ban on relaxing a ban with regard to purchasing petrol-powered bikes instead of e-bikes was approved. The cabinet approved the expansion and rehabilitation of roads and construction of a flyover in Ahmedpur Sharqia, Bahawalpur district.

The development project presented by MPA Rana Munawar Ghaus Khan (PP-78, Sarjoda), The development project presented by MPA Rana Arif Iqbal Harna (PP-44, Sialkot) was approved. The meeting approved the development project for public welfare projects in Gujrat district. The reconstruction project of Government A-One Model English Medium High School Bhera, District Sargodha was approved for inclusion in ADP 2024-25.

Funds for construction of an air strip for air ambulance in Bhakkar district were approved. Supplementary grant for purchase of official vehicles for officers of Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) and installation of CCTV cameras and other security systems in Government Officers’ Residences (GORs) and government colonies were approved. The cabinet approved the upgradation of sewerage system of Chauburji Garden Estate and Poonch House Colony. Mid-term review of Annual Development Programme (ADP) 2024-25 and implementation status was approved.

Funds required for enhancement of compensation for land acquired for sewage treatment plant and dredging/de-silting of branches of Nala Lai were approved. Approval was given for obtaining financial assistance/loan from Danish institution DSIF for the project of wastewater treatment plant at Cutter Bund (South), Lahore. Additional funding approved for Horse and Cattle Show 2025. The purchase of 16 vehicles for police superintendents was approved under the first phase of the “Smart Safe Cities Project.”

The meeting approved a supplementary grant for the establishment of temporary model handcart markets. A special grant of Rs 680 million was approved for the development projects of the Municipal Committee Daska. Funds were approved for the improvement and reorganization of Jinnah Hospital Lahore. A supplementary grant of Rs. 100.572 million was approved for the upgradation of Government High School Ban Shaheed to higher secondary level and the reconstruction of dilapidated classrooms (24x16) in the Government Model Primary School, Village Maldevo, District Jhelum.

Approval was made for the allocation of funds for the Supervisory Command in the Skills Development and Entrepreneurship Department for the financial year 2024-25. The cabinet approved the provision of subsidy and soft loan facility for shrimp value chain development in Punjab (2024-25). The cabinet approved the non-development budget under the “Council of Permanent Representatives (CPR)” meeting to be held in Lahore from 12 to 14 April 2025 and other related activities for the hospitality of ECO Ambassadors/Permanent Representatives and Secretary General ECO.

The meeting approved the provision of funds for the completion of the feasibility study of Chiniot-Rajora Iron Ore Project through supplementary grant during the financial year 2024-25. The meeting approved a grant-in-aid of Rs. 2,18,96,000/- for the tenant units of Badshahi Masjid and Masjid Wazir Khan. It also approved the improvement of transport facility of Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC). Additional funding of Rs 3,793 million was approved for outsourced services in secondary health facilities of Punjab during the financial year 2024-25.

Supplementary grant for outsourced community health inspectors was approved under the “Maryam Nawaz Community Health Services Programme.” The meeting approved the first overhaul of the MI-171E-110 helicopter (AP-BNS) of the Government of Punjab. The meeting approved the loan installments from the salary of officers availing loan facility under the “Gazetted Employees Welfare Endowment Fund” of S&GAD. It also approved the provision of funds of Rs 307 million for payment of stipends/perks to additional/existing Civil Defence Paid Volunteers across Punjab.

The transfer of the project of “200-bedded Centre of Excellence for Gynecology and Obstetrics, Rawalpindi” was approved. The appointment of the Administrator of Punjab Human Organs Transplantation Authority (PHOTA) was approved. The appointment of the Member and Vice Chairperson of Punjab Danish Schools and Centers of Excellence Authority (PDS & CE Authority) was approved. The new salary package of the Vice Chancellors of Government Universities of Punjab was approved.

The nomination of the Presiding Officer of Punjab Labour Court No VI Rawalpindi and No XI DG Khan was approved. The cabinet approved new posts of OSD (BS-17) for payment of salary to the families of the late officers of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Rawalpindi Irshad Badshah and Khizr Hayat. Approval was given for creation of a new post of OSD for payment of salary to the family of late officer Muhammad Hanif of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Multan.

Approval was given for appointment of Administrative Judge under Section 13(4) of Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997. Approval was given for payment of Rs 162,000 towards medical expenses, Grant-in-Aid of Rs 10 lakh each to Muhammad Kanzal Abbas and Kanza Abbas daughter of Ghulam Abbas and payment of medical expenses of Khalida Shaheen, SST, Government Girls Elementary School, Sama Tehsil Hazro, District Attock.

