AIRLINK 173.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.26%)
BOP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.46%)
CNERGY 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.25%)
FCCL 46.41 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.63%)
FFL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
FLYNG 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.39%)
HUBC 146.32 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (1.64%)
HUMNL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
KOSM 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
MLCF 59.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.27%)
OGDC 232.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)
PACE 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
PAEL 47.98 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.05%)
PIAHCLA 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.7%)
POWER 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
PPL 191.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-0.94%)
PRL 36.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.46%)
PTC 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.4%)
SEARL 98.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.11%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.53%)
SYM 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.67%)
TELE 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.1%)
TRG 66.01 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.34%)
WAVESAPP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 12,644 Increased By 35.1 (0.28%)
BR30 39,387 Increased By 124.3 (0.32%)
KSE100 117,807 Increased By 34.4 (0.03%)
KSE30 36,347 Increased By 50.4 (0.14%)
Mar 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-03-28

Malaysian palm oil higher

Reuters Published 28 Mar, 2025 05:35am

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures rose for the second straight session on Thursday, tracking strength in the Dalian market, as China makes a shift to buying palm oil amid a trade war with Canada.

The benchmark palm oil contract for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 54 ringgit, or 1.27%, to 4,313 ringgit ($973.81) a metric ton at closing.

“Palm prices are supportive due to the ongoing China-Canada trade traffic on canola oil. China has, therefore, shifted to buying palm,” a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

Palm oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange gained 0.54%, while its most-active soyoil contract was up 0.48%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) were up 0.72%.

Indonesia raised its crude palm oil reference price for April to $961.54 a metric ton. The new price will leave the export tax for April unchanged at $124 a ton.

The country also currently imposes a 7.5% levy for CPO exports and a levy for more refined palm oil products of between 3% and 6% of the reference price.

Indonesia’s palm oil inventory at the end of January rose by 13.98% from the previous month despite a drop in production as exports fell to a four-month low, data from the Indonesian Palm Oil Association (GAPKI) showed on Thursday.

Meanwhile, exports of Malaysian palm oil products for March 1-25 dropped 8.1% to 835,732 metric tons month-on-month, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Tuesday, while independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia estimated exports to have fallen 8.5% in the same period.

Palm oil price Palm oil market

Comments

200 characters

Malaysian palm oil higher

SLA welcomed: PM hopes there will be no more loans

Nepra to hear Kapco’s tariff revision plea next month

Discos’ top 300 defaulters: PAC slams PD for disregarding directives

IHC suspends levy on consumption of natural gas/RLNG by CPPs

Teachers: federal cabinet restores 25pc income tax rebate

Jaffar Express resumes operations

Govt to unveil National Minerals Harmonisation Framework on April 8

2.3m bank cards leaked on dark web globally

Customs values on import of lead acid batteries revised

Merger of OSL with and into OIL approved by CCP

Read more stories