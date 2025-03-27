‘Winter Incentive Package’: KE consumers use over 100mn incremental units

K-Electric (KE) consumers utilised over 100 million incremental units of power during three months of the winter season under the provided Prime Minister’s relief package, which saved them Rs1.5 billion to Rs2 billion from December 2024 to February 2025, according to the utility firm.

The federal government announced ‘Bijli Sahulat Package’ (Winter Incentive Package) in November 2024, calling it a subsidy-neutral interim relief initiative, under which, a tariff of Rs26.07/kWh was fixed for all eligible consumers on the respective incremental consumption, above the benchmark consumption in the corresponding months.

The end-consumers were offered the incremental units at a flat rate of Rs26.07 per unit, which was almost 50% off compared to a regular tariff of Rs53 per unit, excluding taxes.

The additional power consumption was the one recorded at above the previous three-year average utilisation in the three wintery months, K-Electric, Head of Communications Imran Rana said while talking to journalists on Thursday.

The ‘Bijli Sahulat’ winter relief package was aimed at offering power at reduced cost and “boosting industrial and economic activity during the low-demand winter season,” he said.

Imran Rana informed that industrial consumers, particularly in the large scale manufacturing (LSM) sector, led the growth in incremental power usage on the KE network.

Month-wise incremental consumption by sectors in three months - Photo/KE document

The breakdown of the available data suggested that out of total 104.88 million incremental units, industrial consumers used 60% (62.90 million units), followed by commercial consumers utilised 21% (22.36 million units). Residential consumers utilised rest of the 19% (19.62 million units) in the three months of the winter season, according to Rana.

“Within KE’s network, incremental consumption among industries was higher in the range of 6-7% over the course of the package.”

Rana said that the package allowed customers to reap the benefit of higher consumption during the off season.

“KE supports industries’ growth, recognising that economic stability is driven by a thriving industrial sector. This is a clear indication to the effectiveness of such targeted packages, and we encourage the continuation of initiatives that enable affordability while promoting energy efficiency,” he maintained.