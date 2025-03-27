AIRLINK 173.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.26%)
BOP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.46%)
CNERGY 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.25%)
FCCL 46.41 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.63%)
FFL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
FLYNG 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.39%)
HUBC 146.32 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (1.64%)
HUMNL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
KOSM 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
MLCF 59.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.27%)
OGDC 232.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)
PACE 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
PAEL 47.98 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.05%)
PIAHCLA 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.7%)
POWER 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
PPL 191.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-0.94%)
PRL 36.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.46%)
PTC 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.4%)
SEARL 98.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.11%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.53%)
SYM 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.67%)
TELE 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.1%)
TRG 66.01 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.34%)
WAVESAPP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 12,644 Increased By 35.1 (0.28%)
BR30 39,387 Increased By 124.3 (0.32%)
KSE100 117,807 Increased By 34.4 (0.03%)
KSE30 36,347 Increased By 50.4 (0.14%)
Mar 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

‘Winter Incentive Package’: KE consumers use over 100mn incremental units

Salman Siddiqui Published March 27, 2025

K-Electric (KE) consumers utilised over 100 million incremental units of power during three months of the winter season under the provided Prime Minister’s relief package, which saved them Rs1.5 billion to Rs2 billion from December 2024 to February 2025, according to the utility firm.

The federal government announced ‘Bijli Sahulat Package’ (Winter Incentive Package) in November 2024, calling it a subsidy-neutral interim relief initiative, under which, a tariff of Rs26.07/kWh was fixed for all eligible consumers on the respective incremental consumption, above the benchmark consumption in the corresponding months.

The end-consumers were offered the incremental units at a flat rate of Rs26.07 per unit, which was almost 50% off compared to a regular tariff of Rs53 per unit, excluding taxes.

‘Winter package’ to be made available to KE consumers as well: govt

The additional power consumption was the one recorded at above the previous three-year average utilisation in the three wintery months, K-Electric, Head of Communications Imran Rana said while talking to journalists on Thursday.

The ‘Bijli Sahulat’ winter relief package was aimed at offering power at reduced cost and “boosting industrial and economic activity during the low-demand winter season,” he said.

Imran Rana informed that industrial consumers, particularly in the large scale manufacturing (LSM) sector, led the growth in incremental power usage on the KE network.

Month-wise incremental consumption by sectors in three months - Photo/KE document
Month-wise incremental consumption by sectors in three months - Photo/KE document

The breakdown of the available data suggested that out of total 104.88 million incremental units, industrial consumers used 60% (62.90 million units), followed by commercial consumers utilised 21% (22.36 million units). Residential consumers utilised rest of the 19% (19.62 million units) in the three months of the winter season, according to Rana.

“Within KE’s network, incremental consumption among industries was higher in the range of 6-7% over the course of the package.”

Rana said that the package allowed customers to reap the benefit of higher consumption during the off season.

“KE supports industries’ growth, recognising that economic stability is driven by a thriving industrial sector. This is a clear indication to the effectiveness of such targeted packages, and we encourage the continuation of initiatives that enable affordability while promoting energy efficiency,” he maintained.

Comments

200 characters

‘Winter Incentive Package’: KE consumers use over 100mn incremental units

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves hit 6-month low on debt repayments

PM urges end to Pakistan’s reliance on IMF loans

After positive start, KSE-100 ends session on flat note

Rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Gold hits record high in Pakistan, reaches Rs321,000 per tola

FPCCI urges govt to reverse cut in solar net-metering buyback rate

At least two killed, several injured in Quetta blast

Aurangzeb says govt plans power rate cut to boost exports: report

‘Individual legislator’s initiative’: FO rebuffs US House bill targeting Pakistani officials

Huawei to provide 60,000 Pakistanis hi-tech training

Read more stories