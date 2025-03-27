AIRLINK 173.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.26%)
BOP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.46%)
CNERGY 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.25%)
FCCL 46.41 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.63%)
FFL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
FLYNG 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.39%)
HUBC 146.32 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (1.64%)
HUMNL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
KOSM 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
MLCF 59.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.27%)
OGDC 232.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)
PACE 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
PAEL 47.98 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.05%)
PIAHCLA 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.7%)
POWER 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
PPL 191.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-0.94%)
PRL 36.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.46%)
PTC 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.4%)
SEARL 98.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.11%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.53%)
SYM 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.67%)
TELE 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.1%)
TRG 66.01 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.34%)
WAVESAPP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 12,644 Increased By 35.1 (0.28%)
BR30 39,387 Increased By 124.3 (0.32%)
KSE100 117,807 Increased By 34.4 (0.03%)
KSE30 36,347 Increased By 50.4 (0.14%)
Markets

TSX subdued as investors evaluate Trump’s auto tariffs

Reuters Published 27 Mar, 2025 09:26pm

Canada’s main stock index struggled for direction on Thursday, a day after U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement of tariffs on auto imports intensified the global trade war.

Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 0.04% at 25,151.30.

In a late-night announcement on Wednesday, Trump unveiled his plan to implement 25% tariffs on imported cars and light trucks effective on April 3, the day after he plans to announce reciprocal tariffs aimed at the countries he blames for the bulk of the U.S. trade deficit.

Earlier this week, investor sentiment had slightly improved after Trump indicated that not all of his threatened reciprocal levies would be imposed on April 2 and that some countries may get breaks.

“The short term trading today is completely tied to the announcements and expectations of the tariffs,” said Colin White, president and chief executive officer at Verecan Capital Management.

“But additional announcements from either the U.S. administration or any other administration are going to be very closely scrutinized.”

On TSX, information technology fell for the second straight session, down 1%, the most among all sectors.

TSX rises as potential US tariff exemptions keep spirits high

Blockchain farm operator Bitfarms dropped about 1%, after it reported its fourth-quarter results and bitcoin fell 1.1%.

Consumer discretionery fell 0.6%; Magna International declined the most, down 7%.

Keeping losses in check, materials gained 1.5%, tracking higher gold prices that scaled a record peak, as investors fled to safe-haven assets after Trump’s new tariff announcement.

“Precious metals and energy … have been very positive for maintaining the overall market value of the Canadian market”, White said. Domestic investors are awaiting Canada’s January GDP figures and the U.S. Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation measure, the Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) data, that are set to be released on Friday.

