Trade talks with US ‘progressing well’, says India’s trade minister

NEW DELHI: Trade talks with the United States are “progressing well”, Indian Trade Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday, with days to go before President Donald Trump’s proposed reciprocal tariffs are due to come into effect.

Goyal said a bilateral trade pact, still in the works, will benefit both nations, and that India is in touch with stakeholders from agriculture, engineering goods, textiles and other sectors over the deal.

India’s trade minister heads to US for talks as Trump tariffs loom, officials say

The comments come as a delegation of officials, led by Assistant U.S. Trade Representative for South and Central Asia Brendan Lynch, is on a three-day visit to India for trade talks.