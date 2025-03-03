AIRLINK 176.09 Decreased By ▼ -11.00 (-5.88%)
BOP 12.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.58%)
FCCL 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-2.03%)
FFL 14.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.88%)
FLYNG 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.13%)
HUBC 132.15 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.72%)
HUMNL 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.58%)
KEL 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.67%)
KOSM 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
MLCF 53.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.17%)
OGDC 212.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.07%)
PACE 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.99%)
PAEL 42.20 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.62%)
PIAHCLA 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.57%)
PIBTL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.56%)
POWER 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.06%)
PPL 171.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-1.03%)
PRL 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.55%)
PTC 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.72%)
SEARL 85.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-2.49%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.8%)
SSGC 32.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
SYM 15.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.22%)
TELE 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.63%)
TPLP 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.91%)
TRG 59.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.15%)
WAVESAPP 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.71%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.42%)
YOUW 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.05%)
BR100 11,824 Decreased By -45.7 (-0.38%)
BR30 35,432 Decreased By -156.3 (-0.44%)
KSE100 112,406 Decreased By -845.4 (-0.75%)
KSE30 34,810 Decreased By -384.4 (-1.09%)
Mar 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

India’s trade minister heads to US for talks as Trump tariffs loom, officials say

Reuters Published 03 Mar, 2025 11:19am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

NEW DELHI: India’s trade minister Piyush Goyal started on a trip to the United States on Monday to pursue trade talks, two government officials said, with weeks to go for President Donald Trump’s planned reciprocal tariffs.

Goyal’s visit was sudden, as he departed after cancelling previously scheduled meetings until March 8, the officials said. He is also the minister for industry.

India’s trade ministry did not immediately respond to an e-mailed request for comment.

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the U.S. last month, both nations agreed to work on the first segment of a trade deal by the fall of 2025, aiming for bilateral trade worth $500 billion by 2030.

Trump’s proposal to impose reciprocal tariffs from early April on trading partners including India is worrying Indian exporters in sectors ranging autos to agriculture, with Citi Research analysts estimating potential losses at about $7 billion a year.

During the visit, Goyal will seek clarity on US reciprocal tariffs to assess their impact on India, one of the government sources said, and may also discuss potential Indian concessions and a trade deal to reduce tariffs and boost bilateral trade.

India is open to discuss tariff cuts on industrial products, including automobiles and chemicals, but is resisting pressure to lower tariffs on agricultural products, arguing it would impact millions of poor farmers, sources said.

To ease trade tension, India has already cut tariffs on several items, for example to 30% on high-end motorcycles from 50% and 100% on bourbon whiskey from 150%, while promising to review other tariffs, stepping up energy imports and buying more defence equipment.

India’s merchandise trade with the United States, its largest trading partner, has increased by about 8% year-on-year to more than $106 billion in the ten months through January, with India maintaining a trade surplus.

China says it opposes latest US tariff threat after Trump sets Tuesday deadline

Analysts say chemicals, metal products, and jewellery - followed by automobiles, pharmaceuticals, and food products - are the most vulnerable sectors to potential U.S. reciprocal tariffs.

If the United States expands such reciprocal tariffs to a broader range of farm products, India’s agricultural and food exports, including shrimp and dairy - where tariff differentials reach nearly 40% - would be among the hardest hit, said a report by the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI), a Delhi-based think tank.

India Reserve Bank of India Prime Minister Narendra Modi US tariffs Piyush Goyal Trump tariffs US President Donald Trump’s trade tariffs India’s trade minister

Comments

200 characters

India’s trade minister heads to US for talks as Trump tariffs loom, officials say

Selling pressure at bourse, KSE-100 sheds over 900 points

Arranging additional gas to meet rising Ramadan demand: SSGC

Electricity tariffs rebasing plan shelved

PRAL, IT Wing accused of facilitating fake invoices

US arbitrator rejects Zia Chishti’s motion

KP cabinet approves establishment of 12 permanent IJCPs

Oil recovers as upbeat Chinese manufacturing data increases some optimism

Centre urged to approve TORs: KP seeking to hold talks with Afghan govt

July-December: 26pc increase in WHT collection YoY

Small renewable energy projects in IGCEP: HEPA seeks PM’s support for inclusion

Read more stories