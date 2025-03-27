AIRLINK 173.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.26%)
BOP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.46%)
CNERGY 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.25%)
FCCL 46.41 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.63%)
FFL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
FLYNG 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.39%)
HUBC 146.32 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (1.64%)
HUMNL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
KOSM 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
MLCF 59.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.27%)
OGDC 232.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)
PACE 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
PAEL 47.98 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.05%)
PIAHCLA 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.7%)
POWER 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
PPL 191.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-0.94%)
PRL 36.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.46%)
PTC 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.4%)
SEARL 98.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.11%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.53%)
SYM 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.67%)
TELE 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.1%)
TRG 66.01 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.34%)
WAVESAPP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 12,644 Increased By 35.1 (0.28%)
BR30 39,387 Increased By 124.3 (0.32%)
KSE100 117,807 Increased By 34.4 (0.03%)
KSE30 36,347 Increased By 50.4 (0.14%)
Mar 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Walmart Mexico to invest $6bn in 2025

Reuters Published 27 Mar, 2025 07:52pm

MEXICO CITY: Walmart’s Mexico unit said on Thursday it would invest more than $6 billion in the country this year, around triple its planned spending from the year before.

The funds will go toward opening new stores and to continue construction on two distribution centers, according to the firm.

Mexico City-listed shares climbed more than 2% on the announcement.

Speaking virtually from Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum’s daily press conference, Walmex Chief Executive Officer Ignacio Caride said the investment would create 5,500 direct jobs.

Walmart faces some tariff challenges as Wall Street awaits record-breaking sales

Walmex, which operates Walmart and Sam’s Club stores in Mexico as well as low-cost supermarket chain Bodega Aurrera, is one of the nation’s largest private employers.

The group had earmarked just around $2 billion in spending for 2024.

Walmex executives will host an investor’s day later on Thursday in which they will give more detail on planned spending.

Mexico Walmart

Comments

200 characters

Walmart Mexico to invest $6bn in 2025

PM urges end to Pakistan’s reliance on IMF loans

After positive start, KSE-100 ends session on flat note

At least two killed, several injured in Quetta blast

Rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Gold hits record high in Pakistan, reaches Rs321,000 per tola

FPCCI urges govt to reverse cut in solar net-metering buyback rate

Aurangzeb says govt plans power rate cut to boost exports: report

‘Individual legislator’s initiative’: FO rebuffs US House bill targeting Pakistani officials

Huawei to provide 60,000 Pakistanis hi-tech training

At least 5 people killed in gun attack on passenger van in Gwadar

Read more stories