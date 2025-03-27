‘Individual legislator’s initiative’: FO rebuffs US House bill targeting Pakistani officials

The Foreign Office on Thursday downplayed a bipartisan bill introduced in the US House of Representatives seeking sanctions against Pakistani officials, calling it an “individual legislator’s initiative” that does not reflect Washington’s official stance.

The response came amid questions about the Pakistan Democracy Act and reports of Pakistani citizens visiting Israel, which the FO firmly rejected as “technically impossible” under current laws.

During his weekly media briefing in Islamabad, Foreign Office Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan was asked about these issues.

Addressing the proposed US bill—which targets Pakistani officials over alleged democratic and human rights concerns—Foreign Office Spokesperson emphasized that the legislation contradicts the “positive dynamics” of Pakistan-US relations.

“We are aware of the bill being introduced in the House of Representatives. This is an initiative of a single individual legislator,” the spokesperson said.

“We believe that the timing and context of the bill does not align well with the current positive dynamics of Pakistan-US bilateral relations based on mutual respect, understanding, and non-interference in each other’s affairs.”

The spokesperson noted that the bill would need to pass multiple congressional committees before becoming law and expressed hope that the US Congress would instead focus on strengthening bilateral ties.

“Pakistan remains committed to constitutionalism, rule of law, protection of human rights, and freedom of expression, because it considers democracy as a vehicle for prosperity and progress as a nation,” the statement added.

The FO also highlighted Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Syed Tariq Fatemi’s recent engagements in Washington, where he met key US lawmakers, including the chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee and members of the Pakistan Caucus.

“These discussions focused on Pakistan-US bilateral cooperation and economic relations,” the spokesperson said, adding that Fatemi briefed US officials on Pakistan’s economic priorities and regional policies.

Responding to reports of Pakistani journalists visiting Israel, the FO categorically stated that Pakistani passports are “not valid for travel to Israel,” making such visits impossible under existing laws.

“Pakistan’s position on Israel remains unchanged. Pakistan does not recognize Israel and steadfastly supports the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people,” the spokesperson said, reiterating Islamabad’s backing for an independent Palestinian state based on pre-1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The FO acknowledged past instances where dual nationals may have traveled to Israel using other passports but stressed that Pakistan’s laws prohibit such visits.

“In the past, we have seen reports that dual nationality holders traveled on another passport to Israel. But for Pakistani passport holders, it is not a possibility,” the spokesperson clarified, adding that legal implications for such cases were being examined.