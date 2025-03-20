FO denies ‘knowledge’ of Pakistanis’ Israel visit, reaffirms pro-Palestine stance

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs clarified on Thursday that it had no prior “knowledge or information” about the reported visit of a Pakistani delegation, comprising journalists, intellectuals, and influencers, to Israel. It reiterated that there has been no change in Islamabad’s policy regarding Palestine or the Arab-Israel conflict.

During his weekly media briefing in Islamabad, Foreign Office Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan was asked about the reported visit.

He responded, “We learned about the visit through the same media reports you are referring to. Aside from one individual who posted on Twitter, we do not have any details about who visited.”

The spokesperson emphasized Pakistan’s unwavering stance on Israel, saying, “There is no question of a change in Pakistan’s position on the question of recognition of Israel or on the question of Palestine or the Arab-Israel problems. It remains unwavering, very clear, and very firm.”

The ministry also declined to comment on the nationality or passport details of the individuals involved, citing a lack of information.

The spokesperson strongly condemned Israel’s brutal attacks on the people of the West Bank and Gaza, describing them as a clear violation of the ceasefire agreement.

“Israel’s airstrikes and raids are a flagrant breach of the ceasefire agreement, international humanitarian law, the UN Charter, and undermine global trust in international law,” he stated.

He emphasized that Pakistan has called for an immediate end to hostilities in the West Bank and Gaza, stressing the need to protect civilians and ensure unrestricted access to humanitarian aid.

“We urge the international community to intensify efforts to halt Israel’s genocidal campaign against the innocent people of Palestine,” he added.

“Accountability for Israel’s crimes in this brutal war is essential to restore international legitimacy.”

Pakistan remains committed to the two-state solution, grounded in the principles of the UN Charter, UN Security Council resolutions, and rulings of the International Court of Justice.