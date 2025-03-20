AIRLINK 182.14 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-1.39%)
BOP 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.04%)
CNERGY 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (9.47%)
FCCL 47.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.74%)
FFL 16.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
FLYNG 28.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
HUBC 143.22 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (1.16%)
HUMNL 13.41 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.75%)
KEL 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
KOSM 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.38%)
MLCF 59.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-1.86%)
OGDC 226.81 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (0.59%)
PACE 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PAEL 48.23 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.19%)
PIAHCLA 19.39 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (6.13%)
PIBTL 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.99%)
POWER 11.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.2%)
PPL 192.27 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (1.38%)
PRL 39.13 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (7.62%)
PTC 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.1%)
SEARL 101.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-0.93%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 37.73 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.72%)
SYM 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.51%)
TELE 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.66%)
TRG 68.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-2.53%)
WAVESAPP 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.34%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.43%)
YOUW 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 12,632 Increased By 30 (0.24%)
BR30 39,444 Increased By 151.5 (0.39%)
KSE100 118,770 Increased By 795.7 (0.67%)
KSE30 36,532 Increased By 36.4 (0.1%)
Mar 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

FO denies ‘knowledge’ of Pakistanis’ Israel visit, reaffirms pro-Palestine stance

BR Web Desk Published March 20, 2025 Updated March 20, 2025 05:05pm

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs clarified on Thursday that it had no prior “knowledge or information” about the reported visit of a Pakistani delegation, comprising journalists, intellectuals, and influencers, to Israel. It reiterated that there has been no change in Islamabad’s policy regarding Palestine or the Arab-Israel conflict.

During his weekly media briefing in Islamabad, Foreign Office Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan was asked about the reported visit.

He responded, “We learned about the visit through the same media reports you are referring to. Aside from one individual who posted on Twitter, we do not have any details about who visited.”

Israeli strikes kill 20, Palestinian medics say, as military orders evacuations

The spokesperson emphasized Pakistan’s unwavering stance on Israel, saying, “There is no question of a change in Pakistan’s position on the question of recognition of Israel or on the question of Palestine or the Arab-Israel problems. It remains unwavering, very clear, and very firm.”

The ministry also declined to comment on the nationality or passport details of the individuals involved, citing a lack of information.

The spokesperson strongly condemned Israel’s brutal attacks on the people of the West Bank and Gaza, describing them as a clear violation of the ceasefire agreement.

“Israel’s airstrikes and raids are a flagrant breach of the ceasefire agreement, international humanitarian law, the UN Charter, and undermine global trust in international law,” he stated.

He emphasized that Pakistan has called for an immediate end to hostilities in the West Bank and Gaza, stressing the need to protect civilians and ensure unrestricted access to humanitarian aid.

“We urge the international community to intensify efforts to halt Israel’s genocidal campaign against the innocent people of Palestine,” he added.

“Accountability for Israel’s crimes in this brutal war is essential to restore international legitimacy.”

Pakistan remains committed to the two-state solution, grounded in the principles of the UN Charter, UN Security Council resolutions, and rulings of the International Court of Justice.

Foreign Office Federal Government Israel attacks Arab plan for Gaza Pakistan Palestine

Comments

200 characters

FO denies ‘knowledge’ of Pakistanis’ Israel visit, reaffirms pro-Palestine stance

Rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

Pakistan to legalize cryptocurrency to attract foreign investment, Bilal tells Bloomberg

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $49mn, now stand at $11.15bn

Saudi Crown Prince vows enhanced welfare measures for Pakistani community

National Savings Schemes: CDNS increases profit rates on majority of its instruments

Gold gains further Rs1,800/tola to hit fresh record high in Pakistan

Pakistan inflation expected to fall below 1%, says brokerage house

PM Shehbaz seeks stronger economic ties with KSA

TRG Pakistan shares may drop to Rs64-68 per share post Greentree’s tender: report

Read more stories