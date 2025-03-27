AIRLINK 173.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.26%)
Markets

Malaysian palm rises for second session on strong Dalian oils

Reuters Published 27 Mar, 2025 04:49pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures rose for the second straight session on Thursday, tracking strength in the Dalian market, as China makes a shift to buying palm oil amid a trade war with Canada.

The benchmark palm oil contract for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 54 ringgit, or 1.27%, to 4,313 ringgit ($973.81) a metric ton at closing.

“Palm prices are supportive due to the ongoing China-Canada trade traffic on canola oil. China has, therefore, shifted to buying palm,” a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

Palm oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange gained 0.54%, while its most-active soyoil contract was up 0.48%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) were up 0.72%.

Indonesia raised its crude palm oil reference price for April to $961.54 a metric ton. The new price will leave the export tax for April unchanged at $124 a ton.

The country also currently imposes a 7.5% levy for CPO exports and a levy for more refined palm oil products of between 3% and 6% of the reference price.

Malaysian palm oil falls

Indonesia’s palm oil inventory at the end of January rose by 13.98% from the previous month despite a drop in production as exports fell to a four-month low, data from the Indonesian Palm Oil Association (GAPKI) showed on Thursday.

Meanwhile, exports of Malaysian palm oil products for March 1-25 dropped 8.1% to 835,732 metric tons month-on-month, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Tuesday, while independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia estimated exports to have fallen 8.5% in the same period.

