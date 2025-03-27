AIRLINK 173.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.26%)
Pakistan

At least two killed, several injured in Quetta blast

Published March 27, 2025 Updated March 27, 2025 03:59pm

At least two people died and ten others were injured on Thursday in an explosion near Barech Market in Quetta, Aaj News reported.

A police vehicle was caught in the explosion, as per reports.

The injured were transported to Civil Hospital for medical treatment. Security forces cordoned off the area and launched an investigation to determine the nature of the blast.

Security situation in Balochistan has deteriorated over the last few months. Earlier, at least five people were killed after armed men blocked the main highway in Gwadar district on Wednesday night.

The armed men offloaded passengers from the Karachi-bound passenger bus in the Kalmat area, between Pasni and Ormara and killed them after checking their ID cards.

blast in quetta

