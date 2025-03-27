AIRLINK 174.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-0.85%)
Pakistan

At least 5 people killed in gun attack on passenger van in Gwadar

BR Web Desk Published March 27, 2025 Updated March 27, 2025 12:27pm

At least five people were killed after armed men blocked the main highway in Gwadar district on Wednesday night.

The armed men offloaded passengers from the Karachi-bound passenger bus in the Kalmat area, between Pasni and Ormara and killed them after checking their ID cards.

President Asif Ali Zardari strongly condemned the incident of firing and said terrorists are enemies of country’s progress and Balochistan’s prosperity and do not want to see the development of the province.

Moreover, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed that an investigation be conducted into the incident, identifying perpetrators and ensuring that they are given an exemplary punishment.

He miscreants are enemy of peace and development of Balochistan. Cowardly actions of these elements against innocent people are a clear reflection of their barbarity. as per Radio Pakistan.

On March 16, two separate explosions in Balochistan’s Noshki and Qila Saifullah targeted security forces, leaving five dead and dozens injured.

The first explosion occurred on the RCD Highway in Noshki, where a security forces vehicle was targeted in what officials confirmed was a suicide bombing.

The blast killed five people, including three soldiers, and injured 32 others, who were immediately rushed to Noshki Hospital for treatment.

In the second incident, a blast occurred at the main gate of the Levies Line in Qila Saifullah.

While the explosion caused significant damage to the gate, no casualties were reported.

