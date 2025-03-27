AIRLINK 173.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.39 (-1.36%)
Huawei to provide 60,000 Pakistanis hi-tech training

BR Web Desk Published 27 Mar, 2025 01:29pm

Technology giant, Huawei Technologies to provide 60,000 Pakistanis hi-tech training, while 240,000 trainees will receive basic IT training.

The training of all 300,000 participants will be completed by the end of this year.

The development came during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s meeting with Huawei delegation led by CEO Ethen Sun.

“Providing technical training to Pakistani youth in the field of information technology is the government’s top priority,” said PM Shehbaz, read a statement released by the Prime Minister Office (PMO).

“We seek a strong and long-term partnership with Huawei,” he added.

Huawei’s ICT training program will not only boost IT exports but also help young people secure employment opportunities, PM said.

Meanwhile, third-party validation of the training programs will be conducted.

Huawei, in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission (HEC), has introduced courses on Artificial Intelligence, cloud computing, big data and cybersecurity in 15 Pakistani universities.

Agreements made with Huawei Technologies: PM, others review implementation

It is pertinent to mention that Huawei Technologies has already trained 20,315 students under this initiative. The program focuses on upskilling students, trainers, and professionals working in ICT technologies. Master trainers, skilled by Huawei Technologies, will provide training to the youth at the local level.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Federal Minister for IT and Telecom Shaza Fatima Khawaja, HEC Chairman Dr Mukhtar Ahmed, and senior government officials.

