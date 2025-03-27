AIRLINK 173.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.39 (-1.36%)
Business & Finance

US auto tariffs are very bad news for EU, says French Finance Minister

Reuters Published 27 Mar, 2025 01:01pm
French Minister for Economy, Finances and Industrial and Digital sovereignty Eric Lombard looks on during a session of questions to the government at The National Assembly, France’s lower house parliament, in Paris on March 26, 2025. Photo: AFP
PARIS: US President Donald Trump’s plan to impose a 25% tariff on imported cars and light trucks starting next week is “very bad news” and the only solution for now is for the European Union to raise its own tariffs, French Finance minister Eric Lombard said on Thursday.

Lombard, who was speaking on France Inter radio, said he hoped be able to discuss soon with his American counterparts in view of lowering those tariffs, adding a trade war would lead “to nothing”.

Trump auto tariffs: President slaps 25% duties on car imports to US

Trump, who sees tariffs as a tool to raise revenue to offset his promised tax cuts and to revive a long-declining US industrial base, said collections would begin on April 3.

