AIRLINK 174.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-0.82%)
BOP 10.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
CNERGY 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.13%)
FCCL 46.35 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.5%)
FFL 16.11 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
FLYNG 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.47%)
HUBC 145.59 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (1.13%)
HUMNL 13.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.6%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2%)
KOSM 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
MLCF 60.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.84%)
OGDC 231.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-0.66%)
PACE 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.19%)
PAEL 47.61 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.27%)
PIAHCLA 17.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.11%)
PIBTL 10.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.42%)
POWER 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.7%)
PPL 190.79 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-1.3%)
PRL 36.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
PTC 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.19%)
SEARL 99.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.51%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.21%)
SYM 14.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.2%)
TELE 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.74%)
TRG 65.60 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.71%)
WAVESAPP 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.1%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,608 Decreased By -0.1 (-0%)
BR30 39,225 Decreased By -37.2 (-0.09%)
KSE100 117,746 Decreased By -26.7 (-0.02%)
KSE30 36,311 Increased By 14.4 (0.04%)
Mar 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

K-pop group TXT energised and excited for European tour debut

Reuters Published 27 Mar, 2025 12:36pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: Popular K-pop group Tomorrow X Together, also known as TXT, is making its European tour debut feeling inspired and more connected after two months away from the spotlight, its members said.

The boy group’s label, Big Hit Music, which also manages K-pop super stars BTS, announced in January that TXT would be taking a “long-term break” to rest and spend time with their families.

This was after group leader Soobin said he was taking time off for health reasons.

“It was the first time we took such a long break. It gave us time to reflect on many things,” member Hueningkai said in an interview shortly before taking to the stage at London’s O2 Arena for the group’s first UK performance on Tuesday.

Chasing cherry blossoms on an old steam train in Taiwan

“I think it actually brought us closer together and allowed us to think more about ourselves as a team and artists,” added Hueningkai, whose hiatus highlights included a family trip to South Korea’s resort island of Jeju, good food and a visit to Japan with friends.

“Rest is as important as working because rest is always inspiring me a lot,” added member Taehyun.

The group, composed of Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Hueningkai, debuted in March 2019.

Six years on, they have won over a loyal fanbase, known as “MOA”, short for “Moments Of Alwaysness”, with their pop rock sound and hits

including “Blue Hour”, Sugar Rush Ride“ and “0X1=LOVESONG (You Know I love You)”, featuring South Korean singer Seori.

Their album “minisode 3: TOMORROW” ranked as the 10th best-selling album of 2024 globally, according to recorded music industry body IFPI, which also placed TXT seventh on its Top 10 list of global recording artists of 2023.

The European tour, which kicked off in Barcelona, Spain, on March 20, also takes the fivesome to Berlin, Paris and Amsterdam. Fans are in for a spectacle, the members said.

“It’s a really colourful and diverse set list, so I think it will be really fun for the fans. There are solo stages that we haven’t shown before,” Hueningkai said.

Other novelties for the group include Beomgyu’s upcoming solo debut with mixtape “Panic”, released on March 27. As for other new music, no spoilers, the group said. Fans will have to wait and see.

K pop group TXT Big Hit Music

Comments

200 characters

K-pop group TXT energised and excited for European tour debut

Bullish momentum continues, KSE-100 surges past 118,000 level

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal imporvement against US dollar

PM urges end to Pakistan’s reliance on IMF loans

At least 5 people killed in gun attack on passenger van in Gwadar

1HFY25 direct tax collection rises 29.4pc YoY

Trump auto tariffs: President slaps 25% duties on car imports to US

First review of $7bn EFF, and new $1.3bn RSF arrangement: SLA reached; IMF praises performance

Oil up on tighter supply risks; views mixed on Trump’s auto tariff impact

Urea sector: Body decides to extend gas supply for three months

Hydel reduction forecast: Nepra seeks generation plan from PD

Read more stories