Chasing cherry blossoms on an old steam train in Taiwan

Reuters Published 27 Mar, 2025 12:32pm
People take photos of the special ‘cherry blossoms-themed’ train with a century-old steam locomotive and open air carriages, at Alishan National Scenic Area in Chiayi, Taiwan. Photo: Reuters
People take photos of the special ‘cherry blossoms-themed’ train with a century-old steam locomotive and open air carriages, at Alishan National Scenic Area in Chiayi, Taiwan. Photo: Reuters

ALISHAN: Nearly a hundred passengers hopped aboard an old steam train in Taiwan this week, as the annual cherry blossom season entered full swing in the island’s scenic mountains.

The special blossom-themed train chugged up Alishan, in the southern part of the island, for a scenic six-hour journey on a heritage line that dates from Japanese colonial times and was originally a logging railway.

“It’s quite novel and the cherry blossoms are really beautiful,” said train passenger Chang Ya-Jou.

Designers Sana Safinaz receive Sitara-i-Imtiaz on Pakistan Day

“When the steam train turns, the view out there is magnificent, especially when it passes by the snow-capped Yushan. It’s truly beautiful,” Ya-Jou said, referring to Taiwan’s highest peak which is nearby.

The narrow gauge railway is one of Taiwan’s most popular tourist attractions, and only fully re-opened last year following damage from typhoons and earthquakes.

This is the eighth time the special train has been organised.

Taiwan cherry blossoms

