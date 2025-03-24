AIRLINK 176.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.72 (-1.51%)
Designers Sana Safinaz receive Sitara-i-Imtiaz on Pakistan Day

  • Aamir Hafeez Ibrahim, CEO of Jazz and Chairman of Mobilink Bank receives Hilal-e-Imtiaz
BR Life & Style Published 24 Mar, 2025 02:33pm

President Asif Zardari conferred civil awards on 69 personalities in recognition of their outstanding services in various fields, at an investiture ceremony held at the Aiwan e Sadr. Designers Sana Hashwani and Safinaz Muneer received the Sitara-i-Imtiaz.

Beginning their business in 1989 as couturiers, the designers have expanded from their bridal offerings to include ready-to-wear and pret, and operate stores nationwide.

Sultan Ali Akbar Allana, Chairman of the Board of Directors of HBL, received the Nishan-i-Khidmat for his contributions to Pakistan, while businessman and philanthropist Amin Lakhani was awarded Tamgha-i-Imtiaz. Lakhani is also serving as the honorary consul general of Singapore.

The ceremony was attended by federal ministers, Senate chairman, parliamentarians, members of the civil society, diplomats, media and guests.

The awards were conferred upon distinguished personalities in recognition of their services in health, education, literature, journalism, public, research, diplomatic matters and economy.

Designer duo Sana Safinaz, writer Muneeza Shamsie conferred with Sitara-i-Imtiaz

Prominent doctor, Zaryab Sethna and writer Javed Jabbar too received the Hilal-i-Imitiaz.

Pakistan Day President Asif Ali Zardari

