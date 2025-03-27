AIRLINK 174.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-0.85%)
BOP 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
CNERGY 8.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.88%)
FCCL 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.39%)
FFL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
FLYNG 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.47%)
HUBC 145.40 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1%)
HUMNL 13.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.6%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2%)
KOSM 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
MLCF 59.91 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.69%)
OGDC 231.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-0.67%)
PACE 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
PAEL 47.64 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.34%)
PIAHCLA 17.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.11%)
PIBTL 10.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.42%)
POWER 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
PPL 190.52 Decreased By ▼ -2.78 (-1.44%)
PRL 36.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
PTC 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.19%)
SEARL 99.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.51%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.08%)
SYM 14.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.07%)
TELE 7.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.74%)
TRG 65.47 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.51%)
WAVESAPP 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.1%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,608 Decreased By -0.1 (-0%)
BR30 39,225 Decreased By -37.2 (-0.09%)
KSE100 117,746 Decreased By -26.7 (-0.02%)
KSE30 36,311 Increased By 14.4 (0.04%)
Mar 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Arsenal into women’s Champions League semis as Russo double seals 3-0 win over Real

Reuters Published 27 Mar, 2025 12:29pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: Alessia Russo scored twice as Arsenal produced a thrilling comeback to beat Real Madrid 3-0 in the women’s Champions League on Wednesday, overturning a two-goal first-leg deficit to reach the semi-finals with a 3-2 aggregate victory.

The Londoners struck three times in the first 15 minutes of the second half to book their place in the next round, where they will face a daunting challenge against eight-time champions Olympique Lyonnais, who beat Bayern Munich earlier on Wednesday.

“It was amazing. It still feels a bit surreal right now, I’ve not really let it sink in yet,” Russo, named player of the match, told TNT Sports.

“We’ve had a lot of belief all week, we knew what we wanted to do and what we’re capable of as a team, and we’ve done that tonight.”

Russo opened the scoring a minute after the break when she tapped in a great cross from Chloe Kelly before Mariona Caldentey made it 2-0 three minutes later with a header off the Manchester City loanee’s second assist.

Russo scored her second in the 59th minute, striking a brilliant half-volley into the top of the net to put Arsenal ahead in the tie, while the England international twice thought she had bagged a hat-trick but saw two efforts disallowed for offside.

The visitors went close to scoring late in the first half when Filippa Angeldahl drew a great save from Arsenal goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar, while Linda Caicedo nearly pushed the match to extra time with a stoppage-time effort that was again denied by Van Domselaar.

Real had held firm under pressure from Arsenal in the first half, as Caldentey and Caitlin Foord both squandered clear-headed chances, but they ultimately faltered, missing out on their first-ever European semi-final.

Brazil will beat Argentina up in World Cup qualifier, says Raphinha

“We knew that we were doing well in the first half. We felt good as a team, we felt that we had momentum. We just wanted to be a little more patient in the final third as we knew that we needed to score,” the 26-year-old Russo added.

“Chloe put in some great crosses that set up the first two goals, and we were just persistent. We probably should have had more, to be fair.”

Real Madrid Arsenal Alessia Russo women Champions League Daphne van Domselaar

Comments

200 characters

Arsenal into women’s Champions League semis as Russo double seals 3-0 win over Real

Bullish momentum continues, KSE-100 surges past 118,000 level

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal imporvement against US dollar

PM urges end to Pakistan’s reliance on IMF loans

At least 5 people killed in gun attack on passenger van in Gwadar

1HFY25 direct tax collection rises 29.4pc YoY

Trump auto tariffs: President slaps 25% duties on car imports to US

First review of $7bn EFF, and new $1.3bn RSF arrangement: SLA reached; IMF praises performance

Oil up on tighter supply risks; views mixed on Trump’s auto tariff impact

Urea sector: Body decides to extend gas supply for three months

Hydel reduction forecast: Nepra seeks generation plan from PD

Read more stories