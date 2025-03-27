AIRLINK 174.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-0.85%)
BOP 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
CNERGY 8.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.88%)
FCCL 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.39%)
FFL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
FLYNG 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.47%)
HUBC 145.40 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1%)
HUMNL 13.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.6%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2%)
KOSM 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
MLCF 59.91 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.69%)
OGDC 231.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-0.67%)
PACE 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
PAEL 47.64 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.34%)
PIAHCLA 17.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.11%)
PIBTL 10.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.42%)
POWER 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
PPL 190.52 Decreased By ▼ -2.78 (-1.44%)
PRL 36.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
PTC 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.19%)
SEARL 99.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.51%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.08%)
SYM 14.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.07%)
TELE 7.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.74%)
TRG 65.47 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.51%)
WAVESAPP 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.1%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,608 Decreased By -0.1 (-0%)
BR30 39,225 Decreased By -37.2 (-0.09%)
KSE100 117,746 Decreased By -26.7 (-0.02%)
KSE30 36,311 Increased By 14.4 (0.04%)
Mar 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares on track to snap 5-day rally as financials weigh

Reuters Published 27 Mar, 2025 11:56am

Australian shares declined on Thursday, on track to snap a five-day rally dragged by heavyweight financials, while an escalation in trade war tensions after the US unveiled auto tariffs also weighed on sentiment.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.6% to 7,950.6, as of 0004 GMT.

The benchmark closed 0.7% higher on Wednesday.

Banks fell 0.8%, with the “Big Four” banks losing between 0.1% and 0.7%.

US President Donald Trump announced a 25% tariff on imported cars and light trucks from April 2, reigniting trade war concerns plaguing global investors.

Locally, tech stocks followed their Wall Street peers to drop 2.2% to around a one-week low. Xero lost 1.3%, while WiseTech Global shed 3.6%.

Pension fund AustralianSuper sold its stake in WiseTech after market hours on Wednesday, saying the logistics software giant’s recent handling of founder Richard White’s transition did not meet its expectations.

A rally in oil prices drove energy stocks 0.6% higher, with Woodside rising 1% and Santos adding 0.2%.

Miners gained 0.2% on stronger iron prices and the prospect of reduced US tariffs on China after Trump said he might give concessions to get a deal signed on short video app TikTok.

Australian shares rally as cooling inflation boosts rate cut hopes

Meanwhile, February inflation data on Wednesday showed price pressures eased across half the consumer basket, supporting the bets for interest rate cuts from the Reserve Bank of Australia in the upcoming months.

The central bank is scheduled to meet next week, from March 31 to April 1.

US property data group CoStar sweetened its bid for Australia’s Domain Holdings, sending its shares 4.3% lower.

The revised offer price was at a discount to the Australian stock’s last closing price of A$4.47.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index traded 0.2% lower.

Australian shares

Comments

200 characters

Australian shares on track to snap 5-day rally as financials weigh

Bullish momentum continues, KSE-100 surges past 118,000 level

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal imporvement against US dollar

PM urges end to Pakistan’s reliance on IMF loans

At least 5 people killed in gun attack on passenger van in Gwadar

1HFY25 direct tax collection rises 29.4pc YoY

Trump auto tariffs: President slaps 25% duties on car imports to US

First review of $7bn EFF, and new $1.3bn RSF arrangement: SLA reached; IMF praises performance

Oil up on tighter supply risks; views mixed on Trump’s auto tariff impact

Urea sector: Body decides to extend gas supply for three months

Hydel reduction forecast: Nepra seeks generation plan from PD

Read more stories