AIRLINK 173.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.79 (-1.59%)
BOP 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.91%)
CNERGY 8.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.88%)
FCCL 46.40 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.61%)
FFL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
FLYNG 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.47%)
HUBC 145.40 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1%)
HUMNL 13.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.6%)
KEL 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.78%)
KOSM 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1%)
MLCF 59.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.67%)
OGDC 231.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-0.59%)
PACE 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
PAEL 47.60 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.25%)
PIAHCLA 17.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.28%)
PIBTL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.7%)
POWER 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
PPL 190.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-1.4%)
PRL 36.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.24%)
PTC 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.4%)
SEARL 99.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.62%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.08%)
SYM 14.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.07%)
TELE 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
TPLP 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.74%)
TRG 65.35 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.32%)
WAVESAPP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
YOUW 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,608 Decreased By -0.1 (-0%)
BR30 39,225 Decreased By -37.2 (-0.09%)
KSE100 117,763 Decreased By -9.7 (-0.01%)
KSE30 36,324 Increased By 27.5 (0.08%)
Mar 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee to decline on risk aversion spurred by US tariffs, spot date shift

Reuters Published 27 Mar, 2025 11:11am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee is set to fall at open on Thursday, pegged back by risk aversion fuelled by the US auto tariffs and the shift in the spot date to the next fiscal year beginning April 1.

The 1-month non-deliverable forward indicated that the rupee will open at 85.80-85.88 to the US dollar compared with 85.7050 in the previous session.

Asian shares dropped, and US equity futures extended losses after US President Donald Trump announced new tariffs on all auto imports, intensifying the ongoing trade conflict.

US equities had already experienced a sell-off before Trump’s announcement.

The dollar index reached a three-week high on Wednesday before partially retracing.

The rupee’s anticipated weakening due to the shift in the spot shift has been amplified by the souring of the risk appetite, a currency trader at a Mumbai-based bank said.

With India’s money markets shut on March 31 and April 1 for a local holiday, Thursday’s spot trades will be settled on April 2.

Wednesday’s spot date was March 28.

Indian rupee ends tad higher

The rupee at open will have to adjust for the carry cost - around 10/12 paisa - between this fiscal’s last day and the next fiscal’s first day, opening on a weaker note.

Interbank traders who went short on the dollar/rupee on Wednesday for the carry trade will be looking to buy the pair at open.

Indian rupee

Comments

200 characters

Indian rupee to decline on risk aversion spurred by US tariffs, spot date shift

Bullish momentum continues, KSE-100 surges past 118,000 level

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal imporvement against US dollar

PM urges end to Pakistan’s reliance on IMF loans

At least 5 people killed in gun attack on passenger van in Gwadar

1HFY25 direct tax collection rises 29.4pc YoY

Trump auto tariffs: President slaps 25% duties on car imports to US

First review of $7bn EFF, and new $1.3bn RSF arrangement: SLA reached; IMF praises performance

Oil up on tighter supply risks; views mixed on Trump’s auto tariff impact

Urea sector: Body decides to extend gas supply for three months

Hydel reduction forecast: Nepra seeks generation plan from PD

Read more stories