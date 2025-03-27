AIRLINK 173.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-1.09%)
World

AirAsia flight to China turns back due to engine issue, lands safely

Reuters Published 27 Mar, 2025 10:51am

KUALA LUMPUR: An AirAsia flight bound for China returned to Kuala Lumpur due to an engine issue shortly after takeoff and landed safely with no injuries reported, Malaysian authorities and the airline said on Thursday.

Flight AK128, an Airbus A320, was on its way to Shenzhen but turned back to Kuala Lumpur International Airport due to “an abnormal indication in one of the engines”, budget airline AirAsia said in a statement.

Malaysia’s Selangor state fire department said earlier that a “pneumatic ducting burst” started a fire in the right engine shortly after the flight’s 9:59 p.m. (1359 GMT) departure on Wednesday. Capital A owned AirAsia said its inspection showed there was no engine fire but that a damaged duct had caused hot air to be released into the engine.

AirAsia X announces brand new route from Karachi to Kuala Lumpur, providing affordable connectivity to Malaysia’s capital

Firefighters ensured all passengers and crew exited the aircraft after the plane landed safely slightly past midnight, the fire department said, adding that no-one was hurt.

AirAsia said all 171 passengers were transferred to another aircraft, which landed at Shenzhen Bao’an International Airport on Thursday morning.

The initial aircraft is expected to return to service on March 31, the airline added.

Malaysia’s aviation authority will investigate the incident, local media reported, citing the transport minister.

