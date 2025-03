JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures rose for a second session on Thursday, tracking strength in the Dalian market, as China shifted to palm oil amid a trade war with Canada.

The benchmark palm oil contract for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 18 ringgit, or 0.42%, to 4,277 ringgit ($965.90) a metric ton by 0232 GMT.