AIRLINK 175.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.53%)
BOP 10.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.99%)
CNERGY 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.76%)
FCCL 46.12 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (2.63%)
FFL 16.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
FLYNG 27.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-3.04%)
HUBC 143.96 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (1.54%)
HUMNL 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.75%)
KEL 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.58%)
KOSM 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
MLCF 59.50 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.8%)
OGDC 232.75 Increased By ▲ 8.56 (3.82%)
PACE 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
PAEL 47.48 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (3.44%)
PIAHCLA 17.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.05%)
PIBTL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
POWER 11.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.71%)
PPL 193.30 Increased By ▲ 7.82 (4.22%)
PRL 37.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.24%)
PTC 23.77 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.34%)
SEARL 99.87 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (1.49%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 37.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.51%)
SYM 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.4%)
TELE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.9%)
TPLP 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
TRG 65.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.51%)
WAVESAPP 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
WTL 1.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 12,609 Increased By 173.5 (1.4%)
BR30 39,262 Increased By 678.1 (1.76%)
KSE100 117,772 Increased By 1139.1 (0.98%)
KSE30 36,296 Increased By 474.7 (1.33%)
Mar 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares set for muted start as Trump’s auto tariffs hit markets

Reuters Published 27 Mar, 2025 08:01am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Indian equity benchmarks may open little changed on Thursday as US President Donald Trump’s new taxes on auto imports have hit investor sentiment amid looming US reciprocal trade tariffs.

The GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 23,510 as of 7:59 a.m. IST, indicating the blue-chip Nifty 50 index will open near Wednesday’s close of 23,486.85, when the benchmarks snapped a seven-session winning streak.

Analysts expect volatility to remain elevated ahead of the expiry of Nifty 50’s March derivatives contracts on Thursday, which will see investors either closing their positions or rolling them over.

Other Asian markets logged losses on the day, with the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index falling 0.6%.

Wall Street equities ended sharply lower overnight. Post U.S. market hours on Wednesday, Trump announced plans for 25% tariffs on automotive imports, effective on April 2.

The European Union expressed regret and Canada said it could impose retaliatory tariffs, ratcheting up global trade tensions and inflationary risks.

Indian shares little changed as investors eye US tariff clarity

Trump is due to impose retaliatory tariffs on April 2 but the U.S. administration has indicated that not all tariffs will be imposed. However, there is no clarity on the countries and sectors that may be spared.

Foreign portfolio investors bought Indian shares for the fifth straight session on Wednesday, with net inflows amounting to 22.41 billion rupees ($261 million).

The outflows from Indian shares in March are set to ease to a three-month low.

The Nifty 50 has risen more than 6% in March so far, and remains on course to snap its longest monthly losing streak in nearly three decades.

Indian stocks

Comments

200 characters

Indian shares set for muted start as Trump’s auto tariffs hit markets

1HFY25 direct tax collection rises 29.4pc YoY

Urea sector: Body decides to extend gas supply for three months

Revised IPP deals: PD anticipates Rs3.5trn savings over 3-20 years

Hydel reduction forecast: Nepra seeks generation plan from PD

Cabinet halts additional tax on solar power users

Budget FY26: FBR examining proposals of CMOs

Professionals: SECP launches mandatory certification requirements

PCA South uncovers Rs215m tax revenue fraud

SHC verdict on co-location services: SC issues notices on SRB pleas

IAC approves water availability for April only

Read more stories