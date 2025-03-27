AIRLINK 175.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.53%)
BOP 10.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.99%)
CNERGY 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.76%)
FCCL 46.12 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (2.63%)
FFL 16.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
FLYNG 27.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-3.04%)
HUBC 143.96 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (1.54%)
HUMNL 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.75%)
KEL 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.58%)
KOSM 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
MLCF 59.50 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.8%)
OGDC 232.75 Increased By ▲ 8.56 (3.82%)
PACE 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
PAEL 47.48 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (3.44%)
PIAHCLA 17.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.05%)
PIBTL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
POWER 11.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.71%)
PPL 193.30 Increased By ▲ 7.82 (4.22%)
PRL 37.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.24%)
PTC 23.77 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.34%)
SEARL 99.87 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (1.49%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 37.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.51%)
SYM 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.4%)
TELE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.9%)
TPLP 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
TRG 65.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.51%)
WAVESAPP 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
WTL 1.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 12,609 Increased By 173.5 (1.4%)
BR30 39,262 Increased By 678.1 (1.76%)
KSE100 117,772 Increased By 1139.1 (0.98%)
KSE30 36,296 Increased By 474.7 (1.33%)
Mar 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-03-27

NTC selects Oracle Communications Session Border Controller

Press Release Published 27 Mar, 2025 05:23am

ISLAMABAD: The National Telecom Corporation (NTC), in collaboration with Synergy Computers (Pvt) Ltd and Oracle Communications, has signed a contract to deploy the Oracle Communications Session Border Controller and supporting applications for management and insight.

This strategic initiative represents a significant step in enhancing the security, scalability, and efficiency of Pakistan’s communication infrastructure. Synergy, a member of Oracle Partner Network, will lead the implementation.

Mian Muhammad Shafique, CTO, NTC commented, “This deployment strengthens NTC’s ability to provide secure, scalable, and high-performance telecommunication services in line with modern demands and regulatory standards.”

Iqbal Ahmad, CEO, Synergy Computers (Pvt) Ltd the implementation partner, emphasized their dedication to a seamless rollout and stated, “We are excited to work with NTC and Oracle Communications to enhance the nation’s communication capabilities.”

Payam Sharifi, Senior Vice President for Worldwide Sales, Oracle Communications, remarked, “This collaboration reflects Oracle’s dedication to innovation and supporting NTC’s digital transformation goals that will greatly benefit its organization and Pakistan’s communication infrastructure.”

This partnership aligns with Pakistan’s mission to advance its digital and telecommunication ecosystem, working towards a more securely connected future.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

digital transformation National Telecom Corporation Synergy Computers Pvt Ltd Pakistan communication infrastructure

Comments

200 characters

NTC selects Oracle Communications Session Border Controller

1HFY25 direct tax collection rises 29.4pc YoY

Q2 GDP grows 1.73pc

Urea sector: Body decides to extend gas supply for three months

Revised IPP deals: PD anticipates Rs3.5trn savings over 3-20 years

Hydel reduction forecast: Nepra seeks generation plan from PD

Cabinet halts additional tax on solar power users

Budget FY26: FBR examining proposals of CMOs

Professionals: SECP launches mandatory certification requirements

PCA South uncovers Rs215m tax revenue fraud

SHC verdict on co-location services: SC issues notices on SRB pleas

Read more stories