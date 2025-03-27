NTC selects Oracle Communications Session Border Controller

ISLAMABAD: The National Telecom Corporation (NTC), in collaboration with Synergy Computers (Pvt) Ltd and Oracle Communications, has signed a contract to deploy the Oracle Communications Session Border Controller and supporting applications for management and insight.

This strategic initiative represents a significant step in enhancing the security, scalability, and efficiency of Pakistan’s communication infrastructure. Synergy, a member of Oracle Partner Network, will lead the implementation.

Mian Muhammad Shafique, CTO, NTC commented, “This deployment strengthens NTC’s ability to provide secure, scalable, and high-performance telecommunication services in line with modern demands and regulatory standards.”

Iqbal Ahmad, CEO, Synergy Computers (Pvt) Ltd the implementation partner, emphasized their dedication to a seamless rollout and stated, “We are excited to work with NTC and Oracle Communications to enhance the nation’s communication capabilities.”

Payam Sharifi, Senior Vice President for Worldwide Sales, Oracle Communications, remarked, “This collaboration reflects Oracle’s dedication to innovation and supporting NTC’s digital transformation goals that will greatly benefit its organization and Pakistan’s communication infrastructure.”

This partnership aligns with Pakistan’s mission to advance its digital and telecommunication ecosystem, working towards a more securely connected future.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025