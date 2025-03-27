Crackdown on vehicles overcharging passengers

HYDERABAD: In compliance with the directions of Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, Secretary T&MTD govt of Sindh Asad Zamin, Commissioner Hyderabad Bilal Memon, DC Hyderabad Zain ul Abideen Memon, and DC Jamshoro Ghazanfer Qadri, a joint checking operation was conducted along with Motorway Police in District Hyderabad and District Jamshoro on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The operation, which took place from 8:00 p.m to 2:30 a.m, resulted in the checking of 52 vehicles. A fine of Rs. 42,000 was imposed on violators, and an amount of Rs 116,000 was returned to passengers who were overcharged.

The operation was part of a crackdown on vehicles charging extra fares from passengers during the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

