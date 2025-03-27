Diagnostic sector appears to be transitioning towards export-based economy

KARACHI: Pakistan’s leading diagnostic industry institutions and Advisory Bodies including Lab Diagnostic system LDS & Saman-e-Shifa Foundation have announced a major and transformative shift in the country’s diagnostic sector.

After decades of reliance on imports, the diagnostic industry is now transitioning towards an export-based economy. This move marks not just a moment of pride for Pakistan but also a significant milestone towards national self-reliance.

Representatives and supporters from the diagnostic industry while briefing the media informed that after achieving self-sufficiency in traditional testing, Pakistan is now advancing towards modern diagnostic technology.

The industry requires specific reforms and policies to sustain its growth, similar to initiatives taken in countries such as India, Bangladesh, and Iran where governments have played special measures to support local industries. Unfortunately, Pakistan has yet to receive clear government support, causing major challenges for the diagnostic sector.

Post-COVID-19, the diagnostic industry has witnessed remarkable transformations, with local manufacturers playing a crucial role. The government significantly benefited from locally produced testing kits during the outbreaks of dengue, malaria, and chikungunya. It is hoped that in the future, the government will give similar support to the diagnostic industry, as it has to other pharmaceutical sectors, to strengthen the national economy and empower local industries.

Key stakeholders in the market, including laboratory owners and hospital administrators, have warmly welcomed this positive trend. To adopt technological advancements, agreements for technology transfer are being finalized with China and other countries. This partnership will enhance contract manufacturing and original equipment manufacturing (OEM) production in Pakistan.

Zafar Mahmood Member HDAP, CEO Lab Diagnostic system LDS, and Health industry analyst and Prof. Dr. Syed Shahid Noor Chairman Samane Shifa Foundation and a prominent supporter of the local manufacturing industry, shared their thoughts on this development.

Zafar Mahmood said that only by supporting local industries, we can play our part in stabilizing Pakistan’s economy. This is a historic opportunity for Pakistan to elevate our diagnostic industry to international standards, he added. He emphasized that with adequate government support; the industry could not only become self-sufficient but can also achieve a distinguished position on the global stage.

On this occasion, Diagnostic industry representatives urged the government and relevant authorities to introduce effective policies that will foster the growth of the diagnostic industry, and enable it to become a strong pillar of the national economy.

