AIRLINK 175.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.53%)
BOP 10.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.99%)
CNERGY 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.76%)
FCCL 46.12 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (2.63%)
FFL 16.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
FLYNG 27.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-3.04%)
HUBC 143.96 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (1.54%)
HUMNL 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.75%)
KEL 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.58%)
KOSM 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
MLCF 59.50 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.8%)
OGDC 232.75 Increased By ▲ 8.56 (3.82%)
PACE 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
PAEL 47.48 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (3.44%)
PIAHCLA 17.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.05%)
PIBTL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
POWER 11.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.71%)
PPL 193.30 Increased By ▲ 7.82 (4.22%)
PRL 37.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.24%)
PTC 23.77 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.34%)
SEARL 99.87 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (1.49%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 37.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.51%)
SYM 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.4%)
TELE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.9%)
TPLP 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
TRG 65.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.51%)
WAVESAPP 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
WTL 1.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 12,609 Increased By 173.5 (1.4%)
BR30 39,262 Increased By 678.1 (1.76%)
KSE100 117,772 Increased By 1139.1 (0.98%)
KSE30 36,296 Increased By 474.7 (1.33%)
Mar 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-03-27

Dollar gains against euro, yen

Reuters Published 27 Mar, 2025 05:23am

NEW YORK: The US dollar gained against the euro and yen on Wednesday as traders mulled whether tariffs planned by US President Donald Trump to be announced next week will be less onerous than feared.

The British pound, meanwhile, fell to a two-week low on cooler inflation and after British Finance Minister Rachel Reeves delivered her latest fiscal statement.

The US currency has alternated between bouts of optimism and fear over whether levies placed on trading partners will be more or less flexible, with traders concerned tariffs will dent growth and potentially reignite inflation.

“Everybody’s trying to figure out what’s going to be done on tariffs,” said Steve Englander, head of global G10 FX Research and North America macro strategy at Standard Chartered Bank’s NY Branch.

“They want to avoid market pressure before there’s an announcement. But I think there’s also some risk that, when push comes to shove, the announced tariffs will be more hawkish than the market’s pricing,” he added.

Trump said on Monday automobile tariffs are coming soon even as he indicated that not all of his threatened levies would be imposed on April 2 and some countries may get breaks.

The greenback also got a modest bid on Wednesday after durable goods orders unexpectedly rose in February.

The euro has failed to get a boost from tariff optimism this week and is on pace for its sixth consecutive day of declines against the US currency. It reached $1.0766 on Wednesday, the lowest since March 6.

The European Union’s trade commissioner Maros Sefcovic met with Trump’s top trade officials on Tuesday to try to avoid steep US tariffs on EU goods next week, but results of the talks were unclear.

Bank of America reported that its proprietary flow data showed an acceleration of selling from the official sector — which includes sovereign wealth funds and central banks — of euros against the dollar beginning last week.

“Such flows suggest the official sector has yet to believe in the fading of the ‘US exceptionalism’ and the ‘European renaissance’ that could trigger a potentially substantial rebalancing towards EU assets,” said Athanasios Vamvakidis, head of forex strategy at BofA.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.37% to 150.48 per dollar, with the greenback gaining in line with rising US Treasury yields.

Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Wednesday that the central bank must raise interest rates if persistent increases in food costs lead to broad-based inflation but cautioned that underlying inflation remains below its 2% annual target.

“The bar is high for the bank to dial up the pace of rate hikes. As such, the BOJ is unlikely to tighten policy by more than is currently priced in,” Win Thin, global head of markets strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman, said in a report.

The BOJ is seen as most likely to next hike rates in July.

Donald Trump Euro Yen

Comments

200 characters

Dollar gains against euro, yen

1HFY25 direct tax collection rises 29.4pc YoY

Q2 GDP grows 1.73pc

Urea sector: Body decides to extend gas supply for three months

Revised IPP deals: PD anticipates Rs3.5trn savings over 3-20 years

Hydel reduction forecast: Nepra seeks generation plan from PD

Cabinet halts additional tax on solar power users

Budget FY26: FBR examining proposals of CMOs

Professionals: SECP launches mandatory certification requirements

PCA South uncovers Rs215m tax revenue fraud

SHC verdict on co-location services: SC issues notices on SRB pleas

Read more stories