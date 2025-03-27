AIRLINK 175.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.53%)
BOP 10.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.99%)
CNERGY 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.76%)
FCCL 46.12 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (2.63%)
FFL 16.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
FLYNG 27.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-3.04%)
HUBC 143.96 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (1.54%)
HUMNL 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.75%)
KEL 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.58%)
KOSM 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
MLCF 59.50 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.8%)
OGDC 232.75 Increased By ▲ 8.56 (3.82%)
PACE 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
PAEL 47.48 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (3.44%)
PIAHCLA 17.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.05%)
PIBTL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
POWER 11.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.71%)
PPL 193.30 Increased By ▲ 7.82 (4.22%)
PRL 37.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.24%)
PTC 23.77 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.34%)
SEARL 99.87 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (1.49%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 37.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.51%)
SYM 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.4%)
TELE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.9%)
TPLP 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
TRG 65.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.51%)
WAVESAPP 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
WTL 1.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 12,609 Increased By 173.5 (1.4%)
BR30 39,262 Increased By 678.1 (1.76%)
KSE100 117,772 Increased By 1139.1 (0.98%)
KSE30 36,296 Increased By 474.7 (1.33%)
Mar 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-03-27

Asian currencies: Rupiah lingers near three-decade lows

Reuters Published 27 Mar, 2025 05:23am

BENGALURU: Indonesian equities rallied 4% on Wednesday after a period of relentless selling on worries over the country’s growth outlook and fiscal stability, though market participants cautioned the recovery might be short-lived.

Sharp gains in banks across Southeast Asia, particularly Bank Central Asia and Bank Rakyat Indonesia, propelled the MSCI index of ASEAN equities by 1% to its highest level in more than two weeks.

The two Indonesian banks account for roughly 6.7% of the index, while Indonesia’s overall weight in the index is 15%.

Jakarta’s benchmark index rose to its highest in more than a week, extending its recovery into a second session after hitting its lowest point since September 2021 earlier this week.

The rupiah, one of the worst-performing emerging market currencies globally, was last trading at 16,585 per US dollar after the central bank intervened on Tuesday to shore it up from a near 27-year low of 16,640.

A Bank Indonesia official did not confirm any intervention on Wednesday but said the central bank was ready to do so with the rupiah not far from its 1998 lows.

Investor confidence in Indonesia has faltered as President Prabowo Subianto’s spending plans have stoked worries about the country’s fiscal health, while the launch of a new sovereign fund has raised concerns over potential political interference.

“This rebound feels more like a valuation-led bounce in oversold names than a shift in fundamentals; a tactical rally, not a structural one (yet),” said Mohit Mirpuri, a fund manager at Singapore-based SGMC Capital.

asean Indonesian rupiah MSCI index

Comments

200 characters

Asian currencies: Rupiah lingers near three-decade lows

1HFY25 direct tax collection rises 29.4pc YoY

Q2 GDP grows 1.73pc

Urea sector: Body decides to extend gas supply for three months

Revised IPP deals: PD anticipates Rs3.5trn savings over 3-20 years

Hydel reduction forecast: Nepra seeks generation plan from PD

Cabinet halts additional tax on solar power users

Budget FY26: FBR examining proposals of CMOs

Professionals: SECP launches mandatory certification requirements

PCA South uncovers Rs215m tax revenue fraud

SHC verdict on co-location services: SC issues notices on SRB pleas

Read more stories