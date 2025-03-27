AIRLINK 175.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.53%)
Markets Print 2025-03-27

Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 27 Mar, 2025 05:23am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 135,437 tonnes of cargo comprising 106,359 tonnes of import cargo and 29,078 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 106,359 comprised of 67,803 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 25,806 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 12,750 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 29,078 comprised of 21,778 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 350 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 3,948 tonnes of Cement, 1,370 tonnes of Clinkers, 832 tonnes of Rice & 800 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

Approximately, 08 ships namely, X-Press Capella, Xin Fu Zhou, Princess Masa, EM Fortune, Kiran Adriatic, Martini, Al Soor II & Borkum berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Around, 03 ships namely, CS Maram, Hw Otto & Ocean Faith sailed at the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of 10 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them six ships, Nothern Jamboree, SM Mahi, Hatthya Naree, Tai Stride, LPG FSM and Khairpur are expected to sail on Wednesday after noon.

Cargo volume of 197,519 tonnes, comprising 132,558 tonnes imports cargo and 64,961 tonnes export cargo carried in 4,971 Containers (1,958 TEUs Imports &3,013 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 09 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them six ships, Onaiza, Nave Estella, Amir Gas, Marathopolis and MSC Positano & another ship ‘Lotus-A’ scheduled to load/offload LNG, Condensate, LPG and Container are expected to take berths at EETL, FOTCO, SSGC and QICT are respectively on Wednesday 26th March, while one more container ships, Lotus A due to Expected arrive at outer anchorage on Wednesday 26th March, 2025.

