Markets Print 2025-03-27

Cotton spot rates

Recorder Report Published 27 Mar, 2025 05:23am

KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Wednesday, (March 26, 2025)

===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
                    Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-gin   Upcountry   Spot rate    Spot rate    Difference
                    for      price     Ex-Karachi  ex. Khi. as   Ex-karachi
                                                   on 25-03-2025
===========================================================================
37.324 KG        16,800        285        17,085        17,085          NIL
Equivalent
40 KGS           18,005        305        18,310        18,310          NIL
===========================================================================

