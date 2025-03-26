AIRLINK 175.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.53%)
BOP 10.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.99%)
CNERGY 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.76%)
FCCL 46.12 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (2.63%)
FFL 16.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
FLYNG 27.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-3.04%)
HUBC 143.96 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (1.54%)
HUMNL 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.75%)
KEL 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.58%)
KOSM 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
MLCF 59.50 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.8%)
OGDC 232.75 Increased By ▲ 8.56 (3.82%)
PACE 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
PAEL 47.48 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (3.44%)
PIAHCLA 17.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.05%)
PIBTL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
POWER 11.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.71%)
PPL 193.30 Increased By ▲ 7.82 (4.22%)
PRL 37.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.24%)
PTC 23.77 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.34%)
SEARL 99.87 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (1.49%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 37.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.51%)
SYM 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.4%)
TELE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.9%)
TPLP 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
TRG 65.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.51%)
WAVESAPP 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
WTL 1.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 12,609 Increased By 173.5 (1.4%)
BR30 39,262 Increased By 678.1 (1.76%)
KSE100 117,772 Increased By 1139.1 (0.98%)
KSE30 36,296 Increased By 474.7 (1.33%)
Mar 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

India’s top carmaker Maruti Suzuki to invest over $860 million to set up another plant

Reuters Published 26 Mar, 2025 02:46pm

India’s top carmaker Maruti Suzuki will invest 74.1 billion rupees (nearly $864 million) to set up a third manufacturing plant in the northern state of Haryana, it said on Wednesday.

The new plant will take the capacity in the region to 750,000 units per year by 2029, the carmaker said.

Maruti Suzuki India to hike car prices by up to 4%

Maruti has two plants at Kharkhoda in Haryana – one of which is operational and manufactures 250,000 vehicles a year, while another, which is set to have the same capacity, is under construction.

India Maruti Suzuki carmaker

Comments

200 characters

India’s top carmaker Maruti Suzuki to invest over $860 million to set up another plant

Pakistan’s GDP grows 1.73% in Oct-Dec

Rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

PSX soars, KSE-100 surge over 1,100 points on IMF staff-level deal

Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 likely to be on March 31: Suparco

IMF agreement brings relief, but economic challenges persist, say experts

Gold prices hold steady in Pakistan for second day at Rs317,800

Aurangzeb pushes for debt relief, fair trade at Boao Forum

Philip Morris Pakistan to exit PSX, announces share buyback

Pakistan, China in talks about security for Chinese nationals

Oil near three-week high on supply risks, US stocks drop

Read more stories