India’s top carmaker Maruti Suzuki to invest over $860 million to set up another plant

India’s top carmaker Maruti Suzuki will invest 74.1 billion rupees (nearly $864 million) to set up a third manufacturing plant in the northern state of Haryana, it said on Wednesday.

The new plant will take the capacity in the region to 750,000 units per year by 2029, the carmaker said.

Maruti has two plants at Kharkhoda in Haryana – one of which is operational and manufactures 250,000 vehicles a year, while another, which is set to have the same capacity, is under construction.