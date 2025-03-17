AIRLINK 181.45 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (0.75%)
Maruti Suzuki India to hike car prices by up to 4%

Reuters Published 17 Mar, 2025 11:29am

Maruti Suzuki India, the country’s top carmaker, said on Monday it will hike car prices by up to 4% from April 2025, due to rising raw material and operational costs.

The price increase will vary depending on the model, the company said.

The hike is the same 4% it announced in December last year, which came into effect in January.

The automaker had also raised prices in February for several models, with increases ranging from 1,500 rupees ($17.27) to 32,500 rupees.

Indian automakers are facing increased costs due to rising global commodity prices, high import duties on raw materials, and supply chain disruptions.

