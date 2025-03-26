AIRLINK 175.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.53%)
Seifert blitz as New Zealand crush Pakistan to win series 4-1

AFP Published 26 Mar, 2025 02:36pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

WELLINGTON: A destructive Tim Seifert ensured New Zealand made short work of their 129-run target to win the final Twenty20 against Pakistan by eight wickets on Wednesday and take the series 4-1.

Seifert, who made an unbeaten 97 off 38 deliveries, set the big-hitting tone in Wellington with 18 off the first over by Jahandad Khan.

Fellow opener Finn Allen followed with 14 in the second over from Mohammad Ali.

When Jahandad returned in the sixth over Seifert was even more belligerent when he belted 25, including three sixes.

Seifert’s rollicking innings included six fours and 10 sixes.

Allen compiled a bright 27 from 12 deliveries, including five fours and a six, before he was first to fall in the seventh over when New Zealand had reached 93.

New Zealand hand sorry Pakistan biggest defeat to clinch T20 series

Mark Chapman had a short stay and was gone for three before Seifert and Daryl Mitchell (two not out) brought the hosts home as they finished 131-2.

Pakistan, batting first, struggled before reaching 128-9 on the back of a mid-order rally by captain Salman Agha and Shadab Khan.

The pair came together at 52-5 and put on 54 for the sixth wicket, refusing to be pressured by the New Zealand pace attack which dominated the first half of the innings.

Shadab put on 28 off 20 deliveries, including five boundaries, while Salman scored 51 off 39.

Both fell to Jimmy Neesham, the pick of the New Zealand bowlers with impressive figures of 5-22, his maiden five-wicket bag in T20Is, from his four overs.

Jacob Duffy, who took 2-18, started the Pakistan batting rout when he claimed the first wicket in the second over with the removal of Hasan Nawaz for his third duck in the series.

He added Omair Yousuf in his following over as Pakistan struggled to cope with Duffy’s swing and seam movement, as well as the bounce generated by Will O’Rourke and Ben Sears.

New Zealand, who won the toss, made one change for the match with Sears coming in for Zak Foulkes.

Pakistan made five changes with Omair, Usman Khan, Jahandad, Sufyan Moqim and Mohammad Ali all coming in.

The teams now move onto a one-day international series starting in Napier on Saturday.

