AIRLINK 175.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.53%)
BOP 10.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.99%)
CNERGY 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.76%)
FCCL 46.12 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (2.63%)
FFL 16.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
FLYNG 27.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-3.04%)
HUBC 143.96 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (1.54%)
HUMNL 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.75%)
KEL 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.58%)
KOSM 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
MLCF 59.50 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.8%)
OGDC 232.75 Increased By ▲ 8.56 (3.82%)
PACE 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
PAEL 47.48 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (3.44%)
PIAHCLA 17.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.05%)
PIBTL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
POWER 11.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.71%)
PPL 193.30 Increased By ▲ 7.82 (4.22%)
PRL 37.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.24%)
PTC 23.77 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.34%)
SEARL 99.87 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (1.49%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 37.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.51%)
SYM 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.4%)
TELE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.9%)
TPLP 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
TRG 65.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.51%)
WAVESAPP 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
WTL 1.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 12,609 Increased By 173.5 (1.4%)
BR30 39,262 Increased By 678.1 (1.76%)
KSE100 117,772 Increased By 1139.1 (0.98%)
KSE30 36,296 Increased By 474.7 (1.33%)
Mar 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European shares muted on caution ahead of US tariff deadline

Reuters Published 26 Mar, 2025 02:29pm

European shares were subdued in early trading on Wednesday, as cautious investors held out from making big bets while awaiting clarity ahead of a fresh round of U.S. tariffs set to take effect next week.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was about flat, as of 0809 GMT.

Energy stocks firmed about 0.8% as oil prices touched a three-week high. Defensive sectors including healthcare and telecom were in a weak spot.

Shares of MFE-MediaForEurope rose 1% after Reuters reported, citing three sources with knowledge of the matter, that the TV group controlled by Italy’s Berlusconi family has called for a board meeting to review a possible bid for German peer ProSiebenSat.1. ProSieben shares firmed 3.9%.

Meanwhile, latest data showed French consumer confidence unexpectedly fell in March. France’s CAC 40 index was about flat.

European shares advance as softer US tariff hopes lift sentiment

However, the STOXX 600 index is on track for its best quarter in two years, helped by hopes that a historic Germany fiscal package would spur growth in the region’s largest economy.

Earlier this week, global risk sentiment improved as U.S. President Donald Trump signalled a more measured approach to trade policy ahead of the April 2 deadline, when sweeping reciprocal tariff plans are set to take effect.

European shares European stocks STOXX 600 index European STOXX 600

Comments

200 characters

European shares muted on caution ahead of US tariff deadline

Pakistan’s GDP grows 1.73% in Oct-Dec

Rupee records marginal improvement against the US dollar

PSX soars, KSE-100 surge over 1,100 points on IMF staff-level deal

Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 likely to be on March 31: Suparco

IMF agreement brings relief, but economic challenges persist, say experts

Gold prices hold steady in Pakistan for second day at Rs317,800

Aurangzeb pushes for debt relief, fair trade at Boao Forum

Philip Morris Pakistan to exit PSX, announces share buyback

Pakistan, China in talks about security for Chinese nationals

Oil near three-week high on supply risks, US stocks drop

Read more stories