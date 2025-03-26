AIRLINK 176.88 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.03%)
BOP 11.18 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.81%)
CNERGY 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.13%)
FCCL 46.00 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.36%)
FFL 16.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
FLYNG 28.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.32%)
HUBC 144.00 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (1.57%)
HUMNL 13.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.9%)
KOSM 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
MLCF 59.72 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (2.17%)
OGDC 232.64 Increased By ▲ 8.45 (3.77%)
PACE 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PAEL 47.50 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (3.49%)
PIAHCLA 18.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.72%)
PIBTL 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.75%)
POWER 11.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.5%)
PPL 189.00 Increased By ▲ 3.52 (1.9%)
PRL 37.25 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.92%)
PTC 23.88 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.8%)
SEARL 100.00 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.63%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 37.48 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.27%)
SYM 15.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
TELE 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.91%)
TRG 66.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.21%)
WAVESAPP 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
YOUW 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,624 Increased By 188.8 (1.52%)
BR30 39,194 Increased By 609.5 (1.58%)
KSE100 118,039 Increased By 1405.6 (1.21%)
KSE30 36,366 Increased By 544.6 (1.52%)
Mar 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Tesla says it will launch in Saudi Arabia next month

Reuters Published 26 Mar, 2025 11:59am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

RIYADH: Tesla will launch in Saudi Arabia early next month, according to a post announcing the opening on the company’s website.

Elon Musk’s EV brand trades in other countries in the Middle East, but not in Saudi Arabia, the Gulf region’s largest market.

Tesla has seen EV sales slump in Europe and the brand has been targeted by a wave of protests in the United States since Musk, the company’s CEO, became an adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump and began sweeping cuts to the federal government.

The launch event in Riyadh, scheduled for April 10, will display Tesla’s electric vehicles and products powered by solar energy, the post said.

“Experience the future of autonomous driving with Cybercab, and meet Optimus, our humanoid robot, as we showcase what’s next in AI and robotics,” it added, without saying when the products would go on sale in the kingdom.

Tesla’s sales and market share in Europe have fallen this year even as electric vehicle (EV) registrations on the continent have grown.

Tesla commits to cheaper cars in first half, sees autonomous vehicles ‘in the wild’ in June

Musk’s brand has sold 42.6% fewer cars in Europe so far this year, data from the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) showed on Tuesday, as Musk has stirred controversy globally.

Activists across the U.S. have staged so-called “Tesla Takedown” demonstrations over Musk’s role leading the Department of Government Efficiency, which has cut thousands of jobs, frozen foreign aid and cancelled thousands of programmes and contracts.

The Wall Street Journal reported in 2023 that Saudi Arabia was in early talks for Tesla to establish a factory in the kingdom. Musk denied the report.

The kingdom has been trying to shift its economy away from oil, while its sovereign wealth fund is the majority investor in Lucid Group (LCID.O) one of the EV startups looking to challenge Tesla.

Saudi Arabia Elon Musk MENA Tesla

Comments

200 characters

Tesla says it will launch in Saudi Arabia next month

PSX soars, KSE-100 gains over 1,300 points on IMF staff-level deal

Ecnec approves 13 key projects worth Rs1.275trn

Pakistan, China in talks about security for Chinese nationals

Finance Division outlook: YoY LSM slump shows underlying weaknesses

Oil near three-week high on supply fears, U.S. stocks drop

Metal sector in EFS: NA body for holding Mar 7 SRO in abeyance

Philip Morris Pakistan to exit PSX, announces share buyback

Discos sell-off: FAs speak of private sector participation

CCoP clears PIACL divestment with management stake

First-ever ‘EU-Pak Business Forum’ to be held on May 14th

Read more stories