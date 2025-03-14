ICC announces schedule for Women’s World Cup Qualifier in Pakistan

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday announced the match schedule for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2025, set to take place in Pakistan, from April 9 to 19.

The Qualifier will be played across two venues in Lahore: the iconic Gaddafi Stadium and the Lahore City Cricket Association (LCCA) Ground.

The sixth edition of the Qualifier sees teams from four Full Members – Bangladesh, Ireland, Pakistan and the West Indies – compete with Associate Members Scotland and Thailand in the 15-match league tournament that will decide the two qualifiers for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 to be held later this year.

Australia, England, New Zealand, South Africa and Sri Lanka apart from hosts India, have already qualified for the World Cup by virtue of finishing in the top six of the 10-team ICC Women’s Championship (2022-25).

Bangladesh, Ireland, Pakistan and the West Indies play in the Qualifier as they finished from places seventh to 10th in the Women’s Championship, while Thailand and Scotland made it as the next two best-ranked sides in the ICC Women’s ODI Team Rankings as of 28 October 2024.

Some exciting matchups in the tournament include Pakistan taking on the West Indies on 14 April in a day-night game at the Gaddafi Stadium, Bangladesh going up against the West Indies at LCCA on 17 April and sub-continental rivals Pakistan and Bangladesh clash at the LCCA on 19 April.

ICC CEO, Geoff Allardice said: “We are pleased to announce the match schedule for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2025.

“The six competing teams are just one step away from the Women’s Cricket World Cup and I am sure they will all be eagerly looking forward to the competition.

“On behalf of the ICC, I would like to wish the teams all the best for the tournament in Lahore as part of the build-up to the Cricket World Cup later this year.”

Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier schedule

(Day matches start at 09:30 AM, Day/Night matches at 02:00 PM local time)