AIRLINK 180.10 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (2.14%)
BOP 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.68%)
CNERGY 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FCCL 45.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.24%)
FFL 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (5.52%)
FLYNG 27.43 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.59%)
HUBC 133.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.11%)
HUMNL 13.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 4.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
MLCF 58.81 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.34%)
OGDC 218.59 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.14%)
PACE 5.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 42.62 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.4%)
PIAHCLA 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.86%)
PIBTL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.31%)
POWER 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.59%)
PPL 183.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-0.83%)
PRL 35.33 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.43%)
PTC 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.7%)
SEARL 95.82 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.36%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
SSGC 37.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.3%)
SYM 16.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
TELE 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
TRG 60.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.65%)
WAVESAPP 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
BR100 12,215 Decreased By -29.5 (-0.24%)
BR30 37,439 Increased By 64.4 (0.17%)
KSE100 115,536 Increased By 441.9 (0.38%)
KSE30 35,658 Increased By 47 (0.13%)
Mar 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

ICC announces schedule for Women’s World Cup Qualifier in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 14 Mar, 2025 04:23pm

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday announced the match schedule for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2025, set to take place in Pakistan, from April 9 to 19.

The Qualifier will be played across two venues in Lahore: the iconic Gaddafi Stadium and the Lahore City Cricket Association (LCCA) Ground.

The sixth edition of the Qualifier sees teams from four Full Members – Bangladesh, Ireland, Pakistan and the West Indies – compete with Associate Members Scotland and Thailand in the 15-match league tournament that will decide the two qualifiers for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 to be held later this year.

Australia, England, New Zealand, South Africa and Sri Lanka apart from hosts India, have already qualified for the World Cup by virtue of finishing in the top six of the 10-team ICC Women’s Championship (2022-25).

How India stole Pakistan’s show in ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Bangladesh, Ireland, Pakistan and the West Indies play in the Qualifier as they finished from places seventh to 10th in the Women’s Championship, while Thailand and Scotland made it as the next two best-ranked sides in the ICC Women’s ODI Team Rankings as of 28 October 2024.

Some exciting matchups in the tournament include Pakistan taking on the West Indies on 14 April in a day-night game at the Gaddafi Stadium, Bangladesh going up against the West Indies at LCCA on 17 April and sub-continental rivals Pakistan and Bangladesh clash at the LCCA on 19 April.

ICC CEO, Geoff Allardice said: “We are pleased to announce the match schedule for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2025.

“The six competing teams are just one step away from the Women’s Cricket World Cup and I am sure they will all be eagerly looking forward to the competition.

“On behalf of the ICC, I would like to wish the teams all the best for the tournament in Lahore as part of the build-up to the Cricket World Cup later this year.”

Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier schedule

(Day matches start at 09:30 AM, Day/Night matches at 02:00 PM local time)

  • April 9: Pakistan vs Ireland (Gaddafi Stadium, Day); West Indies vs Scotland (LCCA, Day)

  • April 10: Thailand vs Bangladesh (LCCA, Day)

  • April 11: Pakistan vs Scotland (LCCA, Day); Ireland vs West Indies (Gaddafi Stadium, Day)

  • April 13: Scotland vs Thailand (LCCA, Day); Bangladesh vs Ireland (Gaddafi Stadium, D/N)

  • April 14: Pakistan vs West Indies (Gaddafi Stadium, D/N)

  • April 15: Thailand vs Ireland (LCCA, Day); Scotland vs Bangladesh (Gaddafi Stadium, D/N)

  • April 17: Bangladesh vs West Indies (LCCA, Day); Pakistan vs Thailand (Gaddafi Stadium, D/N)

  • April 18: Ireland vs Scotland (Gaddafi Stadium, D/N)

  • April 19: Pakistan vs Bangladesh (LCCA, Day); West Indies vs Thailand (Gaddafi Stadium, D/N)

Icc PCB cricket news women's cricket World Cup qualifiers Pakistan to host women's world cup qualifiers

Comments

200 characters

ICC announces schedule for Women’s World Cup Qualifier in Pakistan

Buying rally continues, KSE-100 surges over 600 points

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Pakistan, EU discuss GSP+ status

New record high: gold price per tola jumps to Rs314,000 in Pakistan

HBL PSL ‘Luminara’ trophy to tour country for first time

Gul Ahmed to establish four subsidiaries to diversify textile business

Oil prices rebound on unclear path to Ukraine ceasefire

Jul-Feb tax collection falls short of target

Net metering consumers: ECC lowers buyback rates to Rs10 per unit

Read more stories