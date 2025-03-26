Bank Indonesia ready to stabilise rupiah, official says

JAKARTA: The Indonesian central bank is ready to intervene to stabilise the currency, an official said on Wednesday, as the rupiah traded not far from its lowest levels since 1998.

There was positive sentiment in domestic stocks, bonds and THE FX market, said Fitra Jusdiman, Bank Indonesia’s director of monetary and securities asset management. He would not comment on whether the central bank had intervened on Wednesday.

Indonesian rupiah stalks record low as fiscal worries rattle investors

The rupiah was trading at 16,575 per dollar as of 0444 GMT, almost level with yesterday’s close and off its morning lows, LSEG data showed.