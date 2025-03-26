AIRLINK 177.45 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.36%)
BOP 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
CNERGY 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.26%)
FCCL 46.10 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (2.58%)
FFL 16.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
FLYNG 28.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.32%)
HUBC 144.00 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (1.57%)
HUMNL 13.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.53%)
KEL 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.9%)
KOSM 6.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 59.90 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (2.48%)
OGDC 233.00 Increased By ▲ 8.81 (3.93%)
PACE 5.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 47.45 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (3.38%)
PIAHCLA 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
PIBTL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.85%)
POWER 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.77%)
PPL 189.25 Increased By ▲ 3.77 (2.03%)
PRL 37.35 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.19%)
PTC 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.89%)
SEARL 100.00 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.63%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 37.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.19%)
SYM 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
TELE 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
TPLP 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
TRG 66.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.18%)
WAVESAPP 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
YOUW 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,597 Increased By 161.7 (1.3%)
BR30 39,095 Increased By 510.9 (1.32%)
KSE100 118,066 Increased By 1432.5 (1.23%)
KSE30 36,366 Increased By 543.9 (1.52%)
Mar 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Bank Indonesia ready to stabilise rupiah, official says

Reuters Published 26 Mar, 2025 10:55am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

JAKARTA: The Indonesian central bank is ready to intervene to stabilise the currency, an official said on Wednesday, as the rupiah traded not far from its lowest levels since 1998.

There was positive sentiment in domestic stocks, bonds and THE FX market, said Fitra Jusdiman, Bank Indonesia’s director of monetary and securities asset management. He would not comment on whether the central bank had intervened on Wednesday.

Indonesian rupiah stalks record low as fiscal worries rattle investors

The rupiah was trading at 16,575 per dollar as of 0444 GMT, almost level with yesterday’s close and off its morning lows, LSEG data showed.

Bank Indonesia Indonesian rupiah

Comments

200 characters

Bank Indonesia ready to stabilise rupiah, official says

PSX soars, KSE-100 gains over 1,300 points on IMF staff-level deal

Ecnec approves 13 key projects worth Rs1.275trn

Pakistan, China in talks about security for Chinese nationals

Finance Division outlook: YoY LSM slump shows underlying weaknesses

Oil near three-week high on supply fears, U.S. stocks drop

Metal sector in EFS: NA body for holding Mar 7 SRO in abeyance

Philip Morris Pakistan to exit PSX, announces share buyback

Discos sell-off: FAs speak of private sector participation

CCoP clears PIACL divestment with management stake

First-ever ‘EU-Pak Business Forum’ to be held on May 14th

Read more stories