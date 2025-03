LAHORE: A YouTube star has been charged with blasphemy after launching a perfume named after the very law he has fallen foul of, police said Tuesday.

Rajab Butt has one of the largest online followings in country and has been embroiled in controversy for years, including over his brief custody of a lion cub.

In a recent video, since deleted from his social media accounts, Butt launched his “295” perfume which refers to blasphemy legislation in the penal code.