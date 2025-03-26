AIRLINK 176.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.04%)
Passports not valid for travel: No Israel visit possible under rules: FO

Naveed Siddiqui Published 26 Mar, 2025 05:25am

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office has clarified on Tuesday that Pakistani passports explicitly state they are “not valid for travel to Israel. “Therefore, no such visit is possible to Israel under existing regulations,” Foreign Office Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan revealed this in a statement issued here.

The spokesperson’s response surfaced on questions about visit by Pakistani journalists to Israel.

The government of Pakistan has noted reports regarding Pakistani journalists traveling to Israel, the statement reads.

FO denies ‘knowledge’ of Pakistanis’ Israel visit, reaffirms pro-Palestine stance

Pakistan’s position on Israel remains unchanged. Pakistan does not recognize Israel and steadfastly supports the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, including the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state based on pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

Pakistan reiterates its unwavering commitment to a just and peaceful resolution of the Palestinian issue in accordance with relevant UN resolutions and the aspirations of the Palestinian people.

