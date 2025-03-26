AIRLINK 176.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.04%)
BOP 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.29%)
CNERGY 7.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 44.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.04%)
FFL 16.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.29%)
FLYNG 28.28 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.54%)
HUBC 141.78 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (2.01%)
HUMNL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
KEL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
KOSM 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.79%)
MLCF 58.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.7%)
OGDC 224.19 Increased By ▲ 6.02 (2.76%)
PACE 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
PAEL 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
PIAHCLA 18.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.38%)
PIBTL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
POWER 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.82%)
PPL 185.48 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (0.53%)
PRL 36.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.35%)
PTC 23.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.62%)
SEARL 98.40 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.76%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 37.38 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.16%)
SYM 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.15%)
TELE 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TPLP 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.35%)
TRG 66.14 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-5.78%)
WAVESAPP 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.98%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
YOUW 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,435 Increased By 81.3 (0.66%)
BR30 38,584 Increased By 460.3 (1.21%)
KSE100 116,633 Increased By 193.6 (0.17%)
KSE30 35,822 Increased By 118.6 (0.33%)
Pakistan Print 2025-03-26

IK’s visitors: PTI submits list to jail authorities

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 26 Mar, 2025 05:25am

ISLAMABAD: Salman Akram Raja, the secretary general of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), on Tuesday submitted an updated list of individuals to Adiala Jail authorities, seeking approval for meeting with founding party chairman Imran Khan twice a week.

This updated list was submitted to the jail authorities following directives from Islamabad High Court (IHC), which had asked the party to provide a list of individuals for visiting Imran Khan.

The updated list features Salman Akram Raja himself, Azam Swati, Hamid Khan, Zaheer Abbas, Uzair Bhandari, and Niyazullah Niazi, but Babar Awan’s name was removed.

“As PTI general secretary, I’ll determine who can meet Imran Khan,” said Raja when asked about the revised list.

A day ago, the IHC heard several petitions concerning the visitation rights granted to the former prime minister during his time in Adiala Jail.

IHC Acting Chief Justice Sarfraz Dogar ruled that Tuesdays and Thursdays would remain designated days for meetings with Imran Khan in Adiala Jail.

However, the ruling also imposed a restriction on media interactions, prohibiting party members or any other visitor from speaking to the media after their meetings with Imran Khan.

