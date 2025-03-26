IK’s visitors: PTI submits list to jail authorities

ISLAMABAD: Salman Akram Raja, the secretary general of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), on Tuesday submitted an updated list of individuals to Adiala Jail authorities, seeking approval for meeting with founding party chairman Imran Khan twice a week.

This updated list was submitted to the jail authorities following directives from Islamabad High Court (IHC), which had asked the party to provide a list of individuals for visiting Imran Khan.

The updated list features Salman Akram Raja himself, Azam Swati, Hamid Khan, Zaheer Abbas, Uzair Bhandari, and Niyazullah Niazi, but Babar Awan’s name was removed.

“As PTI general secretary, I’ll determine who can meet Imran Khan,” said Raja when asked about the revised list.

A day ago, the IHC heard several petitions concerning the visitation rights granted to the former prime minister during his time in Adiala Jail.

IHC Acting Chief Justice Sarfraz Dogar ruled that Tuesdays and Thursdays would remain designated days for meetings with Imran Khan in Adiala Jail.

However, the ruling also imposed a restriction on media interactions, prohibiting party members or any other visitor from speaking to the media after their meetings with Imran Khan.

